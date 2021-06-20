Sign inSubscribe
BEVERAGES

PABC, Pakistan’s only can-maker, seeks IPO

The company plans to raise Rs3.3 billion

By Profit

We know Pakistan is part of the global south, a developing country, as it were. Andt yet at times, some facts are so astonishing, that they really hit you right in the face with just how ‘developing’ we really are. 

Take, for instance, soft drinks. The consumer item has been available in Pakistan in glass bottles since at least the 1950s. In the 1970s, imports of soft drinks in aluminum cans became available in Pakistan. Then, in 1990, companies set up factories in Pakistan that did the actual process of filling aluminium cans with soft drinks. 

But what of the aluminum can itself? This is the hilarious part: the first local production of aluminium cans only began in 2017 – a full 60 years after soft drinks were first marketed in Pakistan. That is how long it took someone to have the bright idea of manufacturing cans locally. This, we might add, is despite the fact that Pakistan’s largest can company, the Hashmi Can Company, had been in operation since before partition. In their more than half a century in business, they never once thought to expand out of tin cans and move to aluminum cans – considering most can manufacturers do produce both. 

In the long run, however, that is paying off. Just three years later, the brand new Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd (PABC) is going for an initial public offer (IPO) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The company is planning on raising at least Rs3.3 billion by offering a 26% stake to institutional and ordinary investors. Book building will take place on June 22 and 23, followed by public subscription on June 29 and 30.

 

Profit

