Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Imposter syndrome and thrift stores – this week in Pakistan’s business and economics Twitterverse

By Ariba Shahid

We have got an exhaustive list of the high and lows from the business and economics end of Pakistani social media this week. There was more needless posing for pictures, and we give you some more running commentary on why we think LinkedIn is a cesspool of degeneracy. Ariba Shahid brings you all this, mango season, thrift shopping and more in this week’s social media round up. 

Enough with the pictures 

What is up with photo ops by government servants and politicians? Why must they strike a pose for every mundane task they do? Doesn’t it kind of remind you of lifestyle bloggers that document their entire lives? Picture your eggs in the morning, coffee in the afternoon, and whatever friend you go out with at night. If you’re lucky, maybe you’ll have someone pay you a little bit to do a post for them? Whatever is going on in their minds, government officials do need to think to what end they are doing these photo shoots towards. Because at this point it is getting a little tacky, especially if it is a picture of two people congratulating each other for doing their job. Or, well, telling each other they did a good job. The reality is up for debate. 

Among us 

Article continues after this advertisement

LinkedIn is not your personal diary, and neither is twitter for that matter. No one wants to see you post every hour. Do what the rest of us do: Think 20 times before posting actual milestones that deserve to be posted, and then once you’ve done that, feel the imposter syndrome buzz through your system as you think a hundred times about deleting the post. That’s it. That’s the only way to use LinkedIn. That’s how normal people use it. 

{Editor’s note: Claiming that we have ‘actual milestones’ worth posting in this piece may or may not later contribute to the imposter syndrome mentioned above} 

Something worse than a manel 

You know how much we hate manels. Turns out there’s something even worse. A panel of white people talking about areas that they are not from. Ofcourse foreign experts exist on Pakistani matters but isn’t it better to stick to and amplify local voices and let them speak on issues or topics surrounding them? The only thing worse we can think is a white manel about an area with no local representation. 

If you truly love something set it free 

You love what you can’t have. Looks like the government is in love with Paypal. However, it’s weird they’re investigating why PayPal isn’t coming to Pakistan and not investigating why Pakistanis lack the innovative capacity to come up with something better than PayPal. I’m sure we’ve got the capacity, just not the right incubation and environment.

Not a white elephant 

It’s a rich man’s world. Money spent on the poor involves massive outcries. Money spent on the rich is shrugged off. The number of people that benefit from this subsidy are basically the number of cars multiplied by four or five passengers. However, mass transit is for everyone and better for the environment. Not to mention it changes the lives of millions and allows them transport that they need to get out of economic hardship. 

Nothing like a free mango 

The mango business this year has been booming with delivery services improved and better online presence for mango sellers. Maybe this uncle just wanted you to sample his mangoes so you can order more in the future?

US quality 

Thrift stores or preloved retailers – whatever you want to call them, we have all seen Instagram pages selling pre-loved foreign goods being sold to the rich. Mostly, these are the lots that are sold at the landa which rich kids have decided are worth visiting to make a quick buck. They model the clothes, take pictures in pretty lighting, pretend they’re doing it to be environmentally conscious or some silliness like that and then they make money out of it – no matter that the landa shopkeepers are not particularly happy about others making a profit off their products. We really hope they can capitalize on the powers of Instagram. Now, with all of these left behind goods, we wonder who will make the most of it. Who knows, you might see this keyboard at your nearest Sunday bazaar soon.

Twitter lessons 

Remember when Imran Khan didn’t know how to tweet threads and used to quote-tweet himself? Tabish Gauhar is the new kid on the block on twitter and might we say he badly needs a lesson on the ‘how-tos, the dos and the donts. At this juncture I would like to offer my services to make him a twitterati like myself, but I will not be responsible if he turns into an addict.

{Editor’s note: The offer for twitter lessons are in no way or shape affiliated with Profit.} 

Low hanging fruit 

If there’s one thing this pandemic has taught us, it is that racism is bad. If you’re against the west not accepting Chinese vaccines, you shouldn’t be out there lobbying to associate a virus or a variant with a country – any country. I mean, that variant could have incubated anywhere. Just count your lucky stars that it didn’t happen in your country, and pray for the health and safety of everyone. Stop stooping low.

Math and food don’t go together 

I don’t know what’s worse. Islamabad’s food, the expensive daal, or the fact that restaurants don’t have tax inclusive prices. I want a meal not a mental math test where I have to calculate the amount with tax. This is not fair.

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Automobile

Will VavaCars be able to make a dent in the used cars industry?

The first competitor to CarFirst, VavaCars has a surprise advantage up its sleeve
Read more
Advertising

Why is Z2C Limited investing in a kart racing competition?

Cricket might be the go-to sport in Pakistan, but kart racing might be surprisingly popular
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.