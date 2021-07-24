Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PIA launches largest flight operation for north

By News Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched the largest flight operation to the northern areas as global travel restrictions, stemming from Covid-19, forced the affluent Pakistanis to explore local tourist sites.

“The national flag carrier has launched special flights for the tourists visiting the country’s northern areas during Eid days,” PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said while talking to The Express Tribune on Friday.

Although bad weather over the past few days affected the flight schedule for the north, still the airline managed to ramp up the number of flights to the highest-ever level, he said.

He pointed out that the national flag carrier would operate six flights to Skardu on Saturday (July 24) alone.

Article continues after this advertisement

Elaborating, he said that two planes to the city would fly from Karachi, one from Lahore, one from Sialkot, one from Faisalabad and one would be air safari.

The air safari flight will take off from Islamabad and fly over the snowcapped peaks of K2 and Nanga Parbat as well as Saiful Malook Lake. Apart from the regular operation, two additional flights would depart from Islamabad to Gilgit, he revealed.

Earlier in May, Skardu and Gilgit airports saw a massive rise in flight operations, at par with major cities of Pakistan, when nearly 16 PIA flights operated to and from both the cities.

The airports saw a hustle bustle with flights continuously arriving and departing at the same time.  A video released by an official spokesperson of PIA showed flights arriving and departing in the background, making northern areas skies look unusually crowded.

According to details, PIA had operated eight flights each to Gilgit and Islamabad airports in a day, the highest number of flights ever operated in a day in the country’s history.

The spike in temperatures in other parts of the country and the fact that you can get to an extremely pleasant weather and breathtaking views with a convenient air travel lasting minutes, is enticing people all across the country, especially Karachi to take these flights. Previously this journey lasted days and required extensive planning and finances.

Back in March, it emerged that three new air operators are in the final stages of certification by CAA and will start operations in the regional airline’s space soon.

Scrutiny of two airlines, Q-Airlines and Fly Jinnah, had reportedly been completed while the third airline Jet Green Airlines was going through the inspection process.

The applications were sent to Aviation Division and later to the federal cabinet for final approvals.

With the addition of three new airlines, the number of private carriers operating will increase to six. Airblue, SereneAir, and AirSial are the three existing airlines operating in the country of approximately 217 million whereas PIA is still the largest and oldest carrier in the country.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s REER improves to 99.85
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s REER improves to 99.85

Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate (REER) - the country’s cost of international trade - improved to 99.85 points on the index in June, making...
Read more
HEADLINES

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till July 28

Emirates has extended the flight suspension from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 28 in line with the UAE government’s...
Read more
HEADLINES

No regulator to supervise charging points for EVs

ISLAMABAD: While private firms have started establishing Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points after the facilities were announced under the EV policy, the government is...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sugar worth Rs174bn sold during last season

ISLAMABAD: The sugar mills have sold 2.47 million tonnes of sugar worth Rs174 billion from December 2020 to May 2021 during the last season. As...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sugar worth Rs174bn sold during last season

ISLAMABAD: The sugar mills have sold 2.47 million tonnes of sugar worth Rs174 billion from December 2020 to May 2021 during the last season. As...

Mercedes-Benz ready to take on Tesla in all-electric car market

Tesla will ‘most likely’ restart accepting Bitcoin as payments, says Musk

Electric car sales charge ahead in Europe

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.