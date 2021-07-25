Pakistan’s private equity potential

What are your options if you want to start a business? You could either start your own company or buy an existing one. And no, you do not always have to resort to the stock market to buy a company or a part of it. In fact, a less explored option in Pakistan is equity investment in well-established but privately held businesses that have the potential to be more than they are now.

Similarly, if you’re an existing business owner aiming to raise capital to try a new risky idea, you could get a bank loan, but that would require you to come up with an acceptable collateral and with it the constant worry about repayments and losing the collateral just in case the bet doesn’t pay-off. You could go public but your business might not be big enough and since you do not account for all your revenue, your books are a mess. On paper your case is right up private equity’s alley. And you are not alone. Considering the low number of businesses that avail bank loans or are publicly listed, the private equity space must then be booming in Pakistan? Well, not even close.

Private equity in Pakistan is either shied away from or not widely available to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that need it the most. And with banks not providing loans as they should, more private equity investment is the need of the hour. And it is also possible.

Recently the Pakistan Aluminum Beverages Company went public. You must be thinking so what? Well the interesting part about this IPO was the fact that it marked an exit for Ashmore, a FTSE 250 British investment manager dedicated to the emerging markets. This exit was well within the investment horizon planned out by the group and also proves to be a case study into how Private equity in Pakistan can work, and exits can happen successfully.