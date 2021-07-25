Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Pakistan’s private equity potential

Profit explains what private equity is, and talks to some of the major stakeholders about the future

By Ariba Shahid

What are your options if you want to start a business? You could either start your own company or buy an existing one. And no, you do not always have to resort to the stock market to buy a company or a part of it. In fact, a less explored option in Pakistan is equity investment in well-established but privately held businesses that have the potential to be more than they are now. 

Similarly, if you’re an existing business owner aiming to raise capital to try a new risky idea, you could get a bank loan, but that would require you to come up with an acceptable collateral and with it the constant worry about repayments and losing the collateral just in case the bet doesn’t pay-off. You could go public but your business might not be big enough and since you do not account for all your revenue, your books are a mess. On paper your case is right up private equity’s alley. And you are not alone. Considering the low number of businesses that avail bank loans or are publicly listed, the private equity space must then be booming in Pakistan? Well, not even close.

Private equity in Pakistan is either shied away from or not widely available to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that need it the most. And with banks not providing loans as they should, more private equity investment is the need of the hour. And it is also possible. 

Recently the Pakistan Aluminum Beverages Company went public. You must be thinking so what? Well the interesting part about this IPO was the fact that it marked an exit for Ashmore, a FTSE 250 British investment manager dedicated to the emerging markets. This exit was well within the investment horizon planned out by the group and also proves to be a case study into how Private equity in Pakistan can work, and exits can happen successfully.

To understand what private equity is,  we spoke to different players that either have taken or provide private equity. But before we get to those directly involved, Profit explains what private equity is, how you can apply for it, and why you should consider it.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

  1. SME’s want ownership to remain with them. PE wants a significant and controlling stake in the business against their investment. The two wants/desires are at odds with each other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

As the government continues to back construction, real estate is hustling

The amnesty schemes given to the construction industry have been a boon for real estate
Read more
FEATURED

It might be time to reconsider Indo-Pak trading ties

As the smuggling of Indian and Pakistani products continues to thrive through third country channels, why not accept the reality and formalise trading ties?
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.