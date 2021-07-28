Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL and Agro Digital partner to promote financial inclusion through Agro-based Development Finance

By Sponsored Content

KARACHI: HBL and Agro Digital (Pvt.) Limited (a Fatima Group company) signed a strategic partnership through an MOU that encompasses jointly exploring various activities that will have a sustainable impact on the agriculture sector whilst uplifting the financial well-being of small farmers in Pakistan.

HBL’s Development Finance Group (DFG) is tasked with deepening and widening the agro-ecosystem using innovative technologies and fair priced financing solutions to augment Pakistan’s agriculture value chain under a unique ‘Farm-to-Fork’ model. The Bank has successfully launched pilots on major food crops that involve optimized agronomy advisory alongside fair-priced quality inputs and mechanized services in the form of ‘in kind’ loans. These have been ‘tailored for each farmer in the field’, by the agronomists employed by HBL. Farmers are on boarded digitally via HBL Pay and loans are approved swiftly using the end-to-end seamless digital process.

Fatima Group is an established name in the agri sector and is playing a major role in key crops of the country. It has a strong footprint in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Its flagship brand “Sarsabz” is the fertilizer of choice amongst millions of farmers across Pakistan and is used for all crops and in all seasons. It contributes to the national economy by enhancing crop yields of more than 10 million acres through provision of value-added fertilizers, thus contributing to the national food security. In addition, Fatima Group has one of the largest teams of agriculture experts in the country providing advisory services to Farmers.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, commenting on the occasion said, “HBL is committed to empowering the marginalized and underserved sectors of the economy, leading to a more financially inclusive society. HBL’s strategic alliance with Agro Digital (Fatima Group) will enable farmers, who are the backbone of our country, to build a secure livelihood. Investing in the agricultural sector is an integral part of the Bank’s business agenda and is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s vision of building a prosperous agricultural economy that will contribute to the national GDP and uplift rural communities.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, CEO Fatima Group, commenting on the MOU signing said, “Fatima Group’s vision is to bring about transformation of Pakistan’s agriculture sector. We are an active partner with the Governments of Pakistan & China under CPEC-II Agriculture Development Initiative and are collaborating with reputed companies to bring high quality seed of cotton and other value-added crops in Pakistan. Our aim is to develop a well-integrated and vibrant agriculture ecosystem with an objective to fulfil farmer needs of access to finance, inputs, markets and information by using latest technologies. We are also striving to bring modern crop-production technologies to develop end-to-end value chain of agri products. This collaboration between Fatima Group and HBL will assist farmers with access to quality seeds & fertilizers, crop management advisory services and mechanization services resulting in better yields.”

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePfizer raises 2021 Covid-19 vaccine sales forecast to $33.5bn
Next article‘First phase of Allama Iqbal Industrial City under CPEC complete’
Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

CDC Group agrees $50m trade finance risk sharing facility with HBL Bank UK

KARACHI: CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, has announced a $50 million risk-sharing facility with HBL UK, the majority-owned subsidiary...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL Islamic Banking becomes the first to introduce Islamic merchant acquiring in Pakistan

KARACHI: HBL’s Islamic Banking and Edenrobe signed a Merchant Establishment Agreement on 7 July 2021, at Lucky One Mall in Karachi. The agreement was...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL wins Best Bank in Pakistan 2021 award by Euromoney

KARACHI: Euromoney awards HBL the accolade of Pakistan’s Best Bank 2021. Earlier this year, the Bank also won Asiamoney award for Best Domestic Bank...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

FindMyAdventure brings Pakistan’s BIGGEST Travel Sale with 40% OFF on trips

Is Summer, suffer nahin, sirf safar karo! FindMyAdventure’s Summer Safar weekend is geared towards promoting local tourism by providing trips and travel services at heavily...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Apple says chip shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows

MANHATTAN: In a conference call with investors, Apple executives also said that the global chip shortage had a less severe impact than feared in...

Oil rises towards $75 as US inventory drop counters virus worry

Spectrum auction policy approved

Samsung declines offers to come to Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.