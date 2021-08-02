Sign inSubscribe
Cement exports increase 3.26pc in FY21

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 3.26 per cent during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), against the exports of the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year (FY20).

The cement exports were recorded at $267.910 million during July-June (2020-21) against the exports of $259.441 million during July-June (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also increased by 9.77 per cent by going up from 7,119,834 metric tonnes to 7,815,153 metric tonnes, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year (YoY) basis, the exports of cement however decreased by 15.42 per cent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement during June 2021 were recorded at $14.325 million against the exports of $16.937 million in June 2020.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the exports of cement also dipped by 49.79 per cent during June 2021 when compared to the exports of $28.528 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall merchandise exports increased to at $ 25.304 billion by 18.28 per cent during FY21 as compared to $21.394 billion in FY20.

Similarly, imports during the period under review also increased by 26.60 per cent by growing from $44.553 billion to $56.405 billion.

The country’s trade deficit increased by 34.29 per cent during the period under review as compared to the corresponding period last year. The deficit was recorded as $31.101 billion against the that of $23.159 billion in FY20.

