Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Sindh businesses with vaccinated workforce to reopen from August 9

By Monitoring Report
Traders-lockdown

The Sindh government on Sunday assured traders of reopening business sectors whose workforce has received Covid vaccination from August 9.

In an emergency meeting with traders, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that they would allow businesses having vaccinated workforce to operate from August 9.

“We will be facilitating traders with setting up separate vaccination centres for them,” he said as traders said that they were also assured of relief in municipal taxes and provision of interest-free loans.

The All-City Tajir Ittehad asked the provincial minister to open wholesale markets as there is less congregation in these markets.

Article continues after this advertisement

Nasir Shah said that the government would ask the police to deal with traders in a polite manner. However, he warned that anybody challenging the writ of the government will have to face a shutdown of their shop for 30 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on Friday announced to impose a lockdown in the province until August 8 after a high surge in Covid-19 cases.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee hits nine-month low at 163.35
Next article‘Air connectivity to regional economies vital for economic integration’
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR issues draft rules for new export facilitation scheme

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified draft rules for the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), 2021, which will be effective with effect...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cement exports increase 3.26pc in FY21

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 3.26 per cent during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), against the exports of the corresponding...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Air connectivity to regional economies vital for economic integration’

ISLAMABAD: United Business Group (UBG) Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari has said that Pakistan’s air links with the outside world, especially with regional countries, are...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee hits nine-month low at 163.35

The rise of the United States (US) dollar in the interbank against the Pakistani rupee continued on Monday as it crossed the Rs163 mark. According...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

‘Air connectivity to regional economies vital for economic integration’

ISLAMABAD: United Business Group (UBG) Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari has said that Pakistan’s air links with the outside world, especially with regional countries, are...
Traders-lockdown

Sindh businesses with vaccinated workforce to reopen from August 9

Rupee hits nine-month low at 163.35

Amazon faces more than slowing sales growth, needs more warehouses

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.