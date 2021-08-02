Sindh businesses with vaccinated workforce to reopen from August 9

The Sindh government on Sunday assured traders of reopening business sectors whose workforce has received Covid vaccination from August 9.

In an emergency meeting with traders, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that they would allow businesses having vaccinated workforce to operate from August 9.

“We will be facilitating traders with setting up separate vaccination centres for them,” he said as traders said that they were also assured of relief in municipal taxes and provision of interest-free loans.

The All-City Tajir Ittehad asked the provincial minister to open wholesale markets as there is less congregation in these markets.

Nasir Shah said that the government would ask the police to deal with traders in a polite manner. However, he warned that anybody challenging the writ of the government will have to face a shutdown of their shop for 30 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on Friday announced to impose a lockdown in the province until August 8 after a high surge in Covid-19 cases.