FBR to hold first meeting on track, trace system tomorrow

The first meeting for consultations to implement the Track & Trace System (TTS) to eliminate tax evasion in key sectors of the economy i.e. tobacco, cement, sugar and fertiliser, will be held at the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) headquarters tomorrow.

In this regard, the FBR has invited representatives of five sugar mills for consultations on the TTS along with the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA).

However, the sugar industry has expressed its reservations over the move with the claim that TTS sticker stamps will easily come off from polypropylene bags which will benefit tax evaders.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Polypropylene Woven Sack Manufactures Association (PPWSMA) sought support against the implementation of TTS and instead urged for printing the Quick Response (QR) code at the bags.

In the letter, PPWSMA Chairman Iskendar Khan, who is also the chairman of PSMA, said, “We have requested the FBR to place a mandatory requirement for all the polypropylene factories to print QR codes on bags produced for sugar, fertiliser, cement, wheat flour, wheat, pulses, rice and animal feed etc.”

The installed QR code machine will be connected with a computer system having software to generate sales invoice showing price and quantum of sales tax which is documented in the QR code be readable via mobile phone application enabling the FBR to trace back each and every polypropylene bag produced for industrial packaging.