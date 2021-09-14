KP Govt completed 8 Hydropower projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy and Power Department has completed 8 different Hydropower Projects with a total capacity of 161MW through which Rs3.98bn annual revenue is expected. Similarly, under the solar project, five different schemes of 3.12MW have been completed which have resulted in an annual saving of Rs86m. Work is also in progress on the construction of other seven hydropower projects with a total capacity of 232MW and 7 solar projects with a total capacity of 43MW as well. These projects are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs9bn and savings of Rs865m, respectively.

This was told in a meeting of the Energy and Power Department held here with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair on Tuesday. Special Assistant to CM for Energy Taj Muhammad Tarand, Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair, PEDO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The forum was briefed about the major achievements and overall performance of the department and was told that so far 8 hydropower projects had been completed in the province that includes 81MW Malakand-III Hydropower Project Dargai, 18MW Hydropower Project Pehur, 1.8MW Shishi Hydropower Project Chitral, 4.2MW Reshun Hydropower Project Chitral, 2.6MW Machai Hydropower Project Mardan, 36.6MW Daral Hydropower Project Swat, 17MW Ranolia Hydropower Project Kohistan and 10 mini micro-projects on Canals. Similarly, it was informed that 7 Hydropower Projects were under construction in the different parts of the province including 10.2MW Jabori Hydropower Project Mansehra, 11.8MW Karora Hydropower Project Shangla, 40.8MW Koto Hydropower Project Dir Lower, 84MW Mataltan Hydropower Project Swat, 69MW Lawi Hydropower Project Chitral, 10.5MW Chapri Charkhel Hydropower Project Kurrum and 6.5MW Barando Hydropower Project District Torghar. These seven projects would be completed with a total estimated cost of Rs73bn.

The authorities told that an agreement had been signed with the Asian Development Bank for the construction of the 300MW Balakot Hydropower Project, adding that an agreement had also been inked with the World Bank for the construction of 157MW Madain Hydropower Project and 88MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project.

They informed that under the Public-Private Partnership, 188MW Naran and 96MW Batakundi Hydropower Projects were also under construction whereas feasibility for 496MW Spatgah Hydropower Project was in progress. It was further informed that PCIs of three different projects having the total capacity of 564MW had been prepared, adding that these projects would be reflected in the next Public Sector Development Program. It was also told that under the first phase of Mini Micro Hydropower Projects, 356 mini-micro Hydropower Projects were being constructed in the different parts of the province out of which 266 projects had been completed and operationalized so far while under the second phase of the project more 672 mini micro-hydropower projects would be constructed in the province. Briefing about the solar projects, the authorities informed that 2323 mosques had been solarized in the province adding that under the project a total of 4000 mosques would be converted to the solar system. Similarly, 8000 schools were also being solarized in the province out of which the solarization of 3000 schools had been completed so far. They added that a contract had been awarded for the construction of 13 mini solar grid stations in merged areas, further stating that transmission and grid companies of the province had been established. A 10 years business plan has also been approved for the funding of power projects under the PEDO whereas the E-Bidding system has been launched by the department.

Expressing his satisfaction over the performance of the energy department, the CM has directed the quarters concerned to prepare a workable operational plan for operating completed mini micro hydel power stations further directing them to ensure participation of the local community for better management of these hydel power stations. He was also directed to immediately initiate work on phase-II of mini-hydropower projects and solar projects as well. He further directed to finalized arrangements to perform groundbreaking of Balakot Hydropower Project and to start work on the construction of solar grid stations in the merged areas without any delay.