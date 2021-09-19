Sign inSubscribe
Why are advertisers in Pakistan ignoring the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

A cocktail of bad ratings and poor athletic performance is a recipe for disaster, coupled with distribution confusion and a consortium that appears to disregard Kantar-MediaLogic data

By Profit

With the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process underway, advertisers and agencies across the country prepare themselves with campaigns that align directly or indirectly with the tournament at large. 

Speaking with Profit under the condition of anonymity, seasoned brand marketers have expressed apprehension about over-investing in the ICC games, citing mixed feelings based on the performance of the Pakistan cricket and Kantar-MediaLogic data pertaining to viewership fluctuations whenever the Pakistan cricket team loses and is no longer a contender.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Profit

