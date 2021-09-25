SPI decreases 0.07pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended September 23, 2021 registered a decrease of 0.07% for the combined income group, going down from 157.3 points during the week ended September 16, 2021 to 157.17 points in the week under review.

The SPI for the combined income group rose 13.88% compared to the corresponding week of previous year.

The SPI for the lowest income group decreased 0.15% compared to the previous week. The index for the group stood at 168.12 points against 169.12 points in the previous week, according to provisional figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, average prices of 20 items rose in a selected basket of goods, prices of 10 items fell and rates of remaining 21 goods recorded no change.