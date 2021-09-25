Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SPI decreases 0.07pc

By Monitoring Report

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended September 23, 2021 registered a decrease of 0.07% for the combined income group, going down from 157.3 points during the week ended September 16, 2021 to 157.17 points in the week under review.

The SPI for the combined income group rose 13.88% compared to the corresponding week of previous year.

The SPI for the lowest income group decreased 0.15% compared to the previous week. The index for the group stood at 168.12 points against 169.12 points in the previous week, according to provisional figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, average prices of 20 items rose in a selected basket of goods, prices of 10 items fell and rates of remaining 21 goods recorded no change.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt working to revolutionise industry to uplift country: President
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt working to revolutionise industry to uplift country: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the government was ensuring 'ease of doing business' for attracting maximum foreign investment as revolutionizing the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Paris Club extends Pakistan’s debt payment deadline

PARIS: The Paris Club of creditor countries said on Friday it was giving Pakistan another extension to service its debt so that it can...
Read more
HEADLINES

Leather exports witness record 8.21pc increase

ISLAMABAD: The Leather Manufacturers exports during the first two months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 8.21 per cent as compared...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nine development schemes worth Rs24.859bn approved

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs24.859 billion These schemes were...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Leather exports witness record 8.21pc increase

ISLAMABAD: The Leather Manufacturers exports during the first two months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 8.21 per cent as compared...

Nine development schemes worth Rs24.859bn approved

India applies for trademark registration of Basmati in Sri Lanka

First consignment leaves for Turkey, Azerbaijan via Iran under TIR

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.