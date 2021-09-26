The conundrums of attempting social media regulation

In recent days, many policies and regulations regarding social media and national digital cable have been the talk of the town. Be it the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority, the existing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority or the Ministry of Information Technology and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting – all of them have a part to play and are the center of any future policies.

It is a well-known fact that whenever any government has tried to control the freedom of the press it has always backfired. What these authorities are trying is to impose general regulations on these spaces as law and implement them across the board without considering the dynamics and overall structure of these proposed policies and regulations. With the advent of technology and the latest gadgets and the world moving fast towards 5G, certain corners of the government and bureaucracy are in the dark ages where coaxial cable and landline was the need of the hour and without that, no communication can ever take place.