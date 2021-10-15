Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Cabinet exempts Better Work Programme from PPRA rules

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has exempted Better Work Programme (BWP) from the applicability of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

Sources said that the ministry of Oversea Pakistan and Human Resource Development requested the federal cabinet from PPRA rules in respect of Export Development Fund (EDF) for the BWP under Section-21 of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002.

Federal government many consider grant of exemption to the EDF for the BWP from the applicability of the PPRA rules under section 21 of the PPRA ordinance 2002, in the national interest subject to the condition that the project cost of $251,564 is not exceeded and the procurement for the project shall be undertaken by the ILO in accordance with its rules, regulations, directives and procedures.

Sources said that the PPRA board in its meeting held in August, directed the management to recommend exemption to the EDF of the BWP.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The board decided to recommend exemption from the applicability of PPRA rules to the EDF for the BWP under section 21 of the PPRA ordinance 2002, in the national interest subject to the condition that procurement for the project shall be undertaken by the ILO in accordance with its rules, regulations, directives and procedures”, sources added.

They further added that the ministry of OP&HRD has stated that the expected cost of the project is $251,564 besides a major cost $2,986,288 of the three year pilot BWP will be incurred on staff.

The ILO is flexible in charging the procurement budget to the other donors (EU and Australia) and should keep in low from the funds to be provided by the government of pakistan through EDF. 

It is pertinent to note the PPRA Ordinance stipulates that the authority may recommend to the government that the procurement of an object be exempted from any rule and regulation and the government shall exempt the aforesaid object from the operation of the laws and rules and regulation made thereunder.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSteel industry decries use of imported steel in CPEC projects, calls on PM  
Next articleSTZA signs MOUs to boost FDI, tech transfer and job creation
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

STZA signs MOUs to boost FDI, tech transfer and job creation

ISLAMABAD: The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) has signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with international companies to attract foreign direct investment, technology transfer,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Steel industry decries use of imported steel in CPEC projects, calls on PM  

ISLAMABAD: The local steel industry has broken its silence over being ignored in mega projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has written...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan Pavilion receives 55,000 visitors in opening week of Dubai Expo 2020

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday announced that the Pakistan Pavilion received 55,000 visitors in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Italy economic relations at all-time high

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s on exports to Italy, as well as workers remittances, continue to register record growth, it emerged on Thursday. Talking to the media, Pakistan’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak-Italy economic relations at all-time high

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s on exports to Italy, as well as workers remittances, continue to register record growth, it emerged on Thursday. Talking to the media, Pakistan’s...

FBR advises officials against untimely coercive recovery measures

Tarin invites American enterprises to invest in SEZs

Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.