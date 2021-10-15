Cabinet exempts Better Work Programme from PPRA rules

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has exempted Better Work Programme (BWP) from the applicability of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

Sources said that the ministry of Oversea Pakistan and Human Resource Development requested the federal cabinet from PPRA rules in respect of Export Development Fund (EDF) for the BWP under Section-21 of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002.

Federal government many consider grant of exemption to the EDF for the BWP from the applicability of the PPRA rules under section 21 of the PPRA ordinance 2002, in the national interest subject to the condition that the project cost of $251,564 is not exceeded and the procurement for the project shall be undertaken by the ILO in accordance with its rules, regulations, directives and procedures.

Sources said that the PPRA board in its meeting held in August, directed the management to recommend exemption to the EDF of the BWP.

“The board decided to recommend exemption from the applicability of PPRA rules to the EDF for the BWP under section 21 of the PPRA ordinance 2002, in the national interest subject to the condition that procurement for the project shall be undertaken by the ILO in accordance with its rules, regulations, directives and procedures”, sources added.

They further added that the ministry of OP&HRD has stated that the expected cost of the project is $251,564 besides a major cost $2,986,288 of the three year pilot BWP will be incurred on staff.

The ILO is flexible in charging the procurement budget to the other donors (EU and Australia) and should keep in low from the funds to be provided by the government of pakistan through EDF.

It is pertinent to note the PPRA Ordinance stipulates that the authority may recommend to the government that the procurement of an object be exempted from any rule and regulation and the government shall exempt the aforesaid object from the operation of the laws and rules and regulation made thereunder.