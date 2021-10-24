Sign inSubscribe
KP Finance Dept identifies over Rs4bn in inactive accounts

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has identified Rs4.60 billion in dormant accounts belong to various administrative departments.

As per details, the amount has been in these accounts for many years and now the provincial government has decided to transfer them to active bank accounts.

According to sources, the money will be handed over to the finance department after which it will be used for government expenses.

A few years ago, the provincial government had identified more than Rs180 billion in the accounts of subsidiary departments.
Similarly, a few months ago, more than Rs30 billion were found stashed in inactive bank accounts of government departments.
