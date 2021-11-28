Amazon added Pakistan to its list of authorized sellers. The sellers didn’t want it

In May this year, Pakistan was added to a list of countries authorized to sell products on Amazon. The news was met with rejoicing from the government and celebration from all quarters. Exports were going to be boosted and there was a new avenue to set up a business.

However, long before the announcement people in Pakistan had already been selling products on Amazon. In fact, according to one study, despite not having a Pakistani presence, almost 70 percent of textile product dealers on Amazon sourced their products from Pakistan. These are big manufacturers however, exporters primarily of Pakistan’s textiles industry. At an individual seller level, and the charm of Amazon that anyone can sell anything and mint money, these sellers would source products from countries other than Pakistan, and set up their Amazon business through complicated steps to register businesses in countries like the United States or England through their friends that are settled in those countries.

The business would be ‘based’ in these other countries, all of the products would be sourced from outside Pakistan and going through the country where the business was registered. Except that the business was run by Pakistanis but none, or very little, of the proceeds from these businesses would be coming into Pakistan. Amazon allowing Pakistan on the list was supposed to put an end to these extra loopholes.

Six months down the line nothing has changed. In fact, retailers selling products through Amazon are saying that because of a combination of regulatory hell in Pakistan, a shortage of cheap saleable products, and the seeming unwillingness of Amazon to verify accounts registered in Pakistan means they will continue to sell through third countries.

Understanding why Pakistan’s inclusion in the list has resulted in such a meek response requires knowing how selling works in Pakistan, and why the old system suits retailers in Pakistan better.

