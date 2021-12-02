Sign inSubscribe
Engro Fertilisers inaugurates first Engro Learning Centre to strengthen academia-industry linkage, boost agricultural productivity

By press release

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has established and formally inaugurated a solar-powered Engro Learning Centre at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

This first-of-its-kind, academia-industry partnership is aimed at bringing together expertise from both sectors to develop innovative solutions and skill-based programs that will uplift the agricultural sector of Pakistan. Spread over two acres, the Engro Learning Centre includes a research facility, training hall, an office and agri-input storage facility. A Memorandum of Collaboration was also signed between Engro Fertilizers and University of Agriculture Faisalabad to conduct research and development projects for improving crop yields, food quality, farmer profitability and outreach programs, and capacity-building of the University’s students.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Minister of Agriculture, Punjab, inaugurated the Engro Learning Centre along with Nadir S. Qureshi, CEO of Engro Fertilizers, and Dr. Iqrar A. Khan, Vice Chancellor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad. The ceremony was also attended by the Management team of Engro Fertilizers and the faculty of University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadir Qureshi, highlighted that, “Engro Fertilizers is passionate about transforming the agricultural landscape, bringing change, and empowering the farmer community; a goal that can be achieved through such model industry and academia partnerships. The Engro Learning Centre will prove to be a step in the right direction to equip farmers with knowledge on modern practices and technology that can help boost farm economics and bolster food security in Pakistan. It is our fervent hope that it becomes a platform for agricultural growth so that Pakistan becomes not only self-sufficient in nutrition, but an export-house of agriculture as it was thirty to forty years ago and reclaims its title as the “Granary of Asia”.

Khusrau Nadir Gilani, Chief Commercial Officer of Engro Fertilizers, added that this partnership will enhance the skills of young agrarians and support the development of new technologies to provide sustainable “seed to harvest solutions” to the farmers. With this support, the farmers will be able to thrive by improving their crop yields, quality, and profitability, to ultimately achieve the goal of building a more food secure Pakistan. While this is the first Engro Learning Centre being set-up, it will provide the knowledge and experience required which, will set the ground for Engro Fertilizers to collaborate with more universities in the future.

Professor Dr. Iqrar A. Khan stated that, “Academia-industry linkages to commercialize technologies and conduct outreach programs is the need of the hour. I extend my gratitude to Engro Fertilizers for their initiative to promote agri innovation and for stepping up as a key leader in the transformation of the agricultural sector.”

press release

