Surging imports, rise in T-bill yields trigger PSX bloodbath

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bloodbath with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing over 1,900 points in intraday trading.

The market began its slide soon after opening at 45,369.14 points, with the benchmark KSE-100 index plunging 1,916.46 points, or 4.22 per cent, by 12:45pm.

Local media outlets while quoting market analysts state that the market expects the import number for the past month to amount to all-time high of around $8 billion which would widen the current account deficit (CAD) further.

On the other hand, a surge in yields of T bills on Wednesday’s auction also signaled another hike in the interest rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the forthcoming monetary policy announcement on December 14, adding selling pressure on the market.

“The cut-off yield on six-month T bills spiked to 11.5 per cent compared to 10.1pc in the previous auction which took place before the announcement of monetary policy,” Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas told the Express Tribune.

On Wednesday, the government released provisional data that showed trade deficit rose steeply by 162.4pc in the month of November, , the highest recorded in a single month in terms of value.

The reversing trend in trade deficit was witnessed for the fifth consecutive month as merchandise trade deficit reached $5.107 billion in November against $1.946 billion over the corresponding month last year.