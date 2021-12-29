Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Govt mulling granting citizenship to foreign investors

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan (GoP) is considering granting residency/citizenship to those foreigners who bring investment in the country.

According to reliable sources, the idea of granting residency/citizenship to foreign investors was shared in a recent meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with special focus on Afghan nationals living in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Board of Investment (BoI) pitched the idea of granting citizenship to Afghani investors in order to attract investment from Afghanistan. After deliberation the board was asked to consult with relevant stakeholders.

However, a BoI official claimed that the idea was not specific to Afghanistan and encompassed other countries as well adding that the proposal is still at a very early stage and requires deliberation from concerned stakeholders.

Article continues after this advertisement

The BoI official further added that the Taliban led Afghan government may also prove to be an impediment in the implementation of the proposal since the Afghan government is still to gain international legitimacy.

According to sources, during the meeting chaired by the prime minister, the BoI was directed to propose a proper mechanism for the practical implementation of this proposal.

“We are working on attracting foreign investors through drafting a long term residency policy. However it is not restricted to Afghan investors and is open for all countries on Business Visa List (BVL) of Pakistan,” said an official spokesperson of BoI while responding to a query. 

BoI’s proposal of granting residency to foreign investors is in line with similar actions taken by a number of other countries who offer citizenship/residency to those individuals who make investment above a certain threshold.

Countries like Austria, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Jordan, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Turkey offer citizenship programs that provide a direct route to citizenship based on investment. 

Pakistan hosts over 1.4 million Afghan refugees registered with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), but many others are not registered. It is estimated that some 2 million Afghans have been living in Pakistan.

A citizenship pledge to refugees was made by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018, shortly after assuming office. “Afghans whose children have been raised and born in Pakistan will be granted citizenship, because this is the established practice in countries around the world,” he said at the time.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA reserves judgment on power tariff hike of Rs4.33 per unit
Next articleHBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA centers nationwide
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ECONOMY

PM summons cabinet meeting to discuss Finance Supplementary Bill 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister has summoned a special meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Thursday, December 30, to discuss the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021. According...
Read more
Banking

HBL to deploy POS terminals at NADRA centers nationwide

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has awarded the mandate for the deployment of Point-of-Sales (POS) terminals to HBL for the acceptance of...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA reserves judgment on power tariff hike of Rs4.33 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on an Rs4.33 per unit power tariff hike on account of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Peshawar business community protests against suspension of gas to industries

Peshawar business community has reacted strongly to the government decision of suspending the supply of gas to all non-zero rated industries and demanded that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Peshawar business community protests against suspension of gas to industries

Peshawar business community has reacted strongly to the government decision of suspending the supply of gas to all non-zero rated industries and demanded that...

Cabinet approves revised SBP amendment bill

SNGPL restores gas supply to textile export industry

Cabinet approves appointment of new chairman SECP Policy Board

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.