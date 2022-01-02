Explainer: How real is the threat of SBP going rogue?

We’re heading back to the days of The East India Company, the opposition tells us, about the proposed legislation that seeks to increase the autonomy of the central bank. The Company, here, being the IMF at whose behest the upcoming legislation is being passed.

As opposed to general perception, the bit about increasing the tenure of the SBP Governor – and making it difficult to get rid of him – isn’t the main bone of contention for the finance ministry. On the face of it, all governments profess that they want to give a reasonable level of autonomy to the central bank, and this bit doesn’t really clash with that, regardless of how little they might actually want it.

Not allowing the federal government to borrow directly from the central bank is also not too contentious an issue, in fact.

The actual contentious bit relates to the issue that reared its head most recently between the central bank and the finance ministry: the interest rate. The rate, both in theory and practice, is decided by the central bank. But the how is a delicate dance between the SBP and Q Block (a sexier term for the finance ministry), one that involves a power play that spreads out over a number of boards and committees.

Enter: the Board

