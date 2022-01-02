Sign inSubscribe
Explainer: How real is the threat of SBP going rogue?

A look at the proposed SBP Amendment Act that is meant to empower the central bank, and why it might not matter much, or for too long.

By Babar Nizami

We’re heading back to the days of The East India Company, the opposition tells us, about the proposed legislation that seeks to increase the autonomy of the central bank. The Company, here, being the IMF at whose behest the upcoming legislation is being passed. 

As opposed to general perception, the bit about increasing the tenure of the SBP Governor – and making it difficult to get rid of him – isn’t the main bone of contention for the finance ministry. On the face of it, all governments profess that they want to give a reasonable level of autonomy to the central bank, and this bit doesn’t really clash with that, regardless of how little they might actually want it.

Not allowing the federal government to borrow directly from the central bank is also not too contentious an issue, in fact.

The actual contentious bit relates to the issue that reared its head most recently between the central bank and the finance ministry: the interest rate. The rate, both in theory and practice, is decided by the central bank. But the how is a delicate dance between the SBP and Q Block (a sexier term for the finance ministry), one that involves a power play that spreads out over a number of boards and committees.

Enter: the Board

 

Govt celebrates new year with Rs4 hike in petrol price
SBP will not become obstructive to govt's policies after getting autonomy: Shaukat Tarin
Babar Nizami
The author is a business journalist and a media professional, presently working as the Publsihing Editor for Profit. He can be reached via email at [email protected] He tweets @Bnizami

FEATURED

What in the world happened with the PSL media rights bid? 

On the 23rd of December, Geo and ARY found themselves sitting across a table with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the middle. A...
FEATURED

The year that was: The highs and lows of the stock market

Continued waves of Covid-19 marred what was supposed to be a strong recovery year
FEATURED

Pakistanis do not hold $20 billion in crypto. Here’s why

The misconception came from a confusion between assets held and volume traded
FEATURED

Newsmakers 2021

Profit takes a look back at the most significant names that were in the headlines for the year past, what note they ended their year on, and what the year ahead might have in store for them
HEADLINES

FBR exceeds six month tax collection target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed its collection target by Rs287 billion during July-December of current financial year 2021-22 (H1FY22). As per...

Rupee extends gains to close year at 176.51 against dollar

SPI inflation dips 0.5pc on weekly basis

PSX gains 179 points for fourth day to close year on positive note

Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
