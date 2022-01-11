ECC to consider technical supplementary grant for helicopter maintenance

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) scheduled to be held on Wednesday is set to consider five agenda items including a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for helicopter maintenance by Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting of the ECC is scheduled to be held under the chair of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and will consider three summaries of Interior Division, one summary of National Food Security & Research and one summary of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

As per details, the ECC will take up two summaries of the Interior Division seeking approval of TSG amounting to $0.341 million for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters Balochistan (North) and TSG to the tune of $17,133.06 for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North), for current financial year 2021-22.

Similarly, ECC is set to consider TSG under Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme (PRRO) amounting to Rs4 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Furthermore, ECC will also take up a summary of National Food Security & Research regarding the notification of minimum indicator prices of tobacco crop.

The ECC is also set to take up a summary of Ministry of Interior regarding TSG amounting to Rs78.5 million for an Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations project.