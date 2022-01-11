Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

ECC to consider technical supplementary grant for helicopter maintenance

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) scheduled to be held on Wednesday is set to consider five agenda items including a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for helicopter maintenance by Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The meeting of the ECC is scheduled to be held under the chair of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and will consider three summaries of Interior Division, one summary of National Food Security & Research and one summary of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

As per details, the ECC will take up two summaries of the Interior Division seeking approval of TSG amounting to $0.341 million for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters Balochistan (North) and TSG to the tune of  $17,133.06 for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North), for current financial year 2021-22.

Similarly, ECC is set to consider TSG under Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme (PRRO) amounting to Rs4 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Article continues after this advertisement

Furthermore, ECC will also take up a summary of National Food Security & Research regarding the notification of minimum indicator prices of tobacco crop.

The ECC is also set to take up a summary of Ministry of Interior regarding TSG amounting to Rs78.5 million for an Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations project.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTerritorial dispute over Diamer-Bhasha dam resolved between KP and GB tribes
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Territorial dispute over Diamer-Bhasha dam resolved between KP and GB tribes

The government on Tuesday formally announced that the long-standing dispute over the multi-billion-dollar Diamer-Bhasha dam land site between two major tribes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt allocates Rs33bn in subsidies for laptops, computers, solar panels

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday while briefing the media regarding the Finance Supplementary Bill 2021, said that the federal government has decided...
Read more
HEADLINES

PARCO reduces furnace oil rate to Rs83,000 per tonne after IPPs refuse buying

The Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) has offered to supply furnace oil to power plants at a price of Rs83,000 per metric tonne (MT), reducing...
Read more
HEADLINES

PRA vows to bring foreign companies, service providers under tax net

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zain Ul Abidin Sahi on Tuesday said that local and foreign companies such as Google and Netflix which...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PRA vows to bring foreign companies, service providers under tax net

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Zain Ul Abidin Sahi on Tuesday said that local and foreign companies such as Google and Netflix which...

SCCI censures govt over constraining economic policies

Zia Chishti out as TRG Pakistan elects new board

NITL denies launching govt’s Rs1bn venture capital fund for startups 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.