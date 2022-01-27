Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Senate postpones hearing of SBP amendment bill, citing Covid

By Shahzad Paracha

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that was due to hear the SBP amendment bill was postponed on Thursday, due to Covid 19 pandemic.

According to documents, the meeting of the committee scheduled to be held on January 27, 2022 was postponed due to the fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was supposed to discuss the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) amendment bill as the Senate chairman had referred the bill to the committee for consideration.

The government apparently is in a tough situation as the economic team has failed to approve the SBP amendment bill from the upper house of Parliament which is a major condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier, the IMF on the request of the finance minister postponed the sixth review on January 12, 2022 and now the IMF board would take up Pakistan’s case on February 2, 2022 instead of January 28, 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday the finance minister had requested the IMF to postpone Pakistan’s sixth review as the SBP amendment Bill is yet to be approved by the Senate.

The IMF has directed Pakistan to get the SBP amendment Bill approved from Parliament for completing the sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility program. 

According to reports, the IMF will not release the next $1 billion tranche if Pakistan fails to get the SBP amendment Bill approved by the Parliament in due time.

Now, the meeting of the Senate will take place on February 2, 2022, which is the same day when the IMF is supposed to meet for Pakistan’s sixth review.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin directs departments to ensure countrywide expansion of Kamyab Pakistan Programme
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin directs departments to ensure countrywide expansion of Kamyab Pakistan Programme

Islamabad: The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, while presiding over the Steering Committee meeting of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) directed relevant...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation, external balance major risk factors for the economy: report

The Finance ministry on Thursday released the monthly Economic Outlook report according to which Covid-19 pandemic, external balance and inflation remain major risk factors...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin chairs Macro Economic Advisory Group meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday, presided over the meeting of the macro economic advisory group at the Finance Division. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

LEJA holds discussions on energy reforms

Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) former managing director Tahir Basharat Cheema on Thursday while addressing a discussion session organised by Lahore Economic Journalist Association...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

LEJA holds discussions on energy reforms

Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) former managing director Tahir Basharat Cheema on Thursday while addressing a discussion session organised by Lahore Economic Journalist Association...

KP business community protest lack of representation for tribal districts at Dubai Expo

Local mobile phone production reaches 24.66m units in 2021

Will achieve Rs8tr revenue target in next fiscal year, says FBR chairman

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.