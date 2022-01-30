Where there’s a rule, there’s a juggar, and currency is no different

{A melody is heard, played upon a flute. It is small and fine, telling of grass and trees and the horizons. The curtain rises and simultaneously the tune fades into the sounds of the hustle and bustle of traffic. Before us on stage is the entrance to a mall in the rougher part of town in Karachi, and beyond the entrance centre stage is the money changer’s shop.

Off-stage from stage right the sounds of an engine whirring get louder. We hear a key turning in an ignition and then the sound of silence as the engine goes dead. A car door slams shut and footsteps follow sounds of shuffling. The steps grow louder until our reporter enters the stage and walks to the money exchange shop at downstage.}

Journalist: Salamalaikum jee. What is the rate for the dollar?

Money changer: Are you buying or selling?

Journalist: What’s the rate?

Money changer: We’re buying at Rs177.7

{A tense moment passes as the journalist takes out her phone and looks at the rate board that displays the interbank prices. The money changer looks straight ahead pretending not to notice. She takes her phone out to take a picture when the money changer snaps his neck and snarls}

Money changer: No pictures allowed

Journalist: Sorry I didn’t see a sign.

Money changer: There’s no need for one. You’re here to sell dollars right? Or did someone send you?

Journalist: Why would someone send me?

Money changer: It’s the SBP people. We never know with them bibi. Each day it is a new rule and we’re never sure when someone is going to report us.

Journalist: Aisi koi baat nahi hai jee. Don’t worry. You were telling me the interbank rate.

{The money changer looks down. A large board on stage bearing the interbank rates tells the audience the interbank rate closing was at Rs 176.98.}

Money changer: The closing was around Rs2.5 cheaper than our rates.

{The journalist raises an eyebrow but doesn’t say anything}

Journalist: Alright, sure. And what if I want to buy $2000?

Money exchange: Buy? But you just said you wanted to sell dollars?

Journalist: Yes and now I’m thinking about buying instead.

Money changer: The rate is different for buying. How much do you need?

Journalist: I’d like $2000 please.

Money changer: For what reason?

Journalist: I feel like it? I want to invest? Why do I need a reason?

Money changer: That’s not good enough I’m afraid. New SBP regulation says you need to have a reason like travelling abroad. And if you’re doing that you need proof like an international travel ticket.

Journalist: Is there any way around it?

Money changer: Not really. If you want up to $900, you can buy that after biometric verification. But anything above that you’re going to need to give a reason. Par aik juggar hai.