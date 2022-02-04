Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, China sign framework agreement on industrial cooperation

By APP

Pakistan and China on Friday inked the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Prime Minister arrived in Beijing on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of winter olympics and meet the Chinese leadership.

State Minister and Chairman BoI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Chairman National Development & Reform Commission (NRDC) He Lifeng signed the accord.

The Joint Working Group (JWG) on industrial cooperation objective is to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), promote industrialization, development of economic zones, initiate, plan, execute and monitor projects both in public as well as private sector.

The engagement with China under JWG is envisaged to increase labour productivity in Pakistan, enhance industrial competitiveness, increase exports, and sustain diversification in exports. 

During the 8th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC held in 2018, both sides had signed a Memorandum of Understanding that formed the basis for future engagements between the parties under the ambit of industrial cooperation.

As CPEC entered its second phase which primarily revolved around Special Economic Zones (SEZs) development and industrialization, the need for a comprehensive framework agreement became imperative.

Similar agreements have also been signed for Early Harvest CPEC Projects on energy and infrastructure.

With continuous efforts of BoI, both sides reached the consensus to elevate the existing MoU into a framework agreement in 2020.

After extensive stakeholder consultations and with the approval of the Prime Minister, BoI shared the draft framework with NDRC in November 2020, which has been formulated keeping the needs of CPEC Phase II in consideration.

The signing ceremony of the framework agreement is a significant outcome of the prime minister’s visit and a top agenda from the Chinese side as a testimony to their interest in CPEC.

APP

