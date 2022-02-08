CCP, PICG sign MoU for collaboration, capacity development

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pertaining to cooperation, collaboration and capacity development.

The MoU is aimed at strengthening corporate governance and competition compliance in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by the CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan and PICG Chief Executive Officer Ahsan Jamil in a ceremony at the CCP’s head office in Islamabad.

The CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan welcomed the support of PICG in joining hands with the CCP through signing of the MoU.

Article continues after this advertisement

She stated that corporate governance and competition principles are intertwined. There is a commonality of objective in that both regulate human behavior and promote fair play.

She further stated that the collaboration aims to promote good governance, ensure corrective behavior and sustainable compliance through advocacy measures and training for the corporate sector. In the face of the increasing complexity of corporate arrangements, this would help create awareness on the internal and external drivers of collusion or anti-competitive practices. It would also enable the corporations towards better strategic planning.

PICG Chief Executive OfficerAhsan Jamil in his remarks said that the importance of free and fair competition for productivity, exports growth and global competitiveness cannot be overstated. Similarly, good corporate governance is beneficial for businesses as it reduces cost, ensures fair play and protects businesses from undesirable outcomes.

PICG is looking forward to working with CCP in promoting good corporate governance and competition law compliance. He mentioned several initiatives that PICG is taking to improve corporate governance in Pakistan including a strong SME governance focus, the co-creation of an ESG Task Force and forging a corporate governance research agenda. The collaboration between the CCP and PICG will be extremely beneficial in promoting good corporate governance and competition law compliance.

The MoU will not only allow both parties to exchange information on pertinent issues, but also work together in undertaking advocacy, research, and training initiatives to promote public awareness of the Competition Act and the Listed Companies (Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019.

The collaboration aims to improve awareness of the competition law landscape and a commitment to compliance within organizations.

Furthermore, both parties will hold collaborative sessions on competition law, promoting compliance and organizational governance and assisting each other in matters of mutual interest for better implementation of their respective mandates.