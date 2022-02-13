How Samin Textiles became Waves Home Appliances

From a textile manufacturer to a home appliances distributor. Waves has managed to convert a dormant, going concern, listed company into an active home appliances distributor and is eyeing to mold it into a large-scale retail organization with its own home appliances manufacturing unit.

As per a recent notification posted on the PSX, Waves Singer Pakistan has demerged its home appliances manufacturing division and merged it into Samin Textile, which would now be renamed to Waves home appliances. The notification presented that the principal line of business would be changed to include manufacturing & assembly, alongside wholesale of home appliances & other light engineering products.

Samin textiles, a quiescent listed company on the PSX, had caught the attention of a large conglomerate – Waves Singer Pakistan Limited. Mr. Haroon Ahmed, the CEO and majority shareholder at Waves singer Pakistan, had increasingly shown interest in the acquisition of the bleeding Samin textile at the beginning of last year. He managed to present a revival plan for its transformation and successfully went on to acquire the textile company. The Sale Purchase Agreement was originally signed in January 2021 between the sponsors and Mr. Haroon, constituting a consideration of Rs. 25 million against 67.1% ownership of the company.