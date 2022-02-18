Pakistan’s largest bank, HBL selects Temenos to transform its banking services

HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank network to adopt the Temenos core banking platform to provide domestic and international operations with a cutting-edge banking experience.

HBL will onboard over 25 million of the Bank’s clients onto Temenos open platform for composable banking. The platform will accelerate the Bank’s services across all segments, markets, and channels. HBL clients will have an enhanced user experience in the form of increased reliability, security and a modern platform that will enhance HBL’s digitalization journey.

The Temenos implementation will include a full suite of client-friendly products and services that will provide end-to-end, technologically advanced solutions to both HBL’s conventional and Islamic banking clients. Faster on boarding and quicker transaction processing will provide a more seamless client experience, enabling HBL to increase its digital footprint across Pakistan and internationally. The new system will also enhance adherence to local banking regulations and improve reporting standards for international markets in China, GCC, Europe and SAARC countries.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL, said: “The open technology platform provided by Temenos is flexible, global-ready and has the breadth of banking services to meet our clients’ fast-developing banking needs. This partnership contributes to our goal to become a ‘Technology company with a Banking License’.”

Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer – HBL, added: “At HBL, we are always looking at better ways to serve our clients. By adopting this leading platform, we will add to our capability to give clients an improved experience when using our services, now and for many years to come.”

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer – Temenos, commented: “HBL is a forward-looking bank with a pioneering approach to shaping the future of banking. Temenos open platform for composable banking will free the bank from legacy constraints. To innovate safely at speed, as well as scale its offering and achieve its growth goals. We are proud to support HBL as it delivers on this exciting vision for more than 25 million clients worldwide.”