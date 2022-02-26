Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

BISP yet to provide 30pc subsidy to 20mn families

By Shahzad Paracha

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has yet to provide a 30 per cent subsidy to 20 million families on the purchase of flour, pulses and cooking oil.

As per the information, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a Rs120 billion historic welfare program on November 3, 2021, to provide relief to the poor masses in view of the price hike.

The PM had announced a 30 per cent subsidy (Rs1,000 a month) to each of the 20 million families on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee and cooking oil under the Ehsaas Rashan. 

The BISP was supposed to provide the subsidy under the Ehsaas Rashan subsidy programme however, it could not start despite more than three months have passed.

Article continues after this advertisement

On the other hand, the department on Saturday announced the reopening of the Ehsaas 8171 SMS service to register low-income families for the Ehsaas Rashan programme from tomorrow.

“Keeping in view the keen interest of people, we have decided to reopen the Ehsaas 8171 SMS service so that more deserving families can benefit from the Rashan Riayat programme of Ehsaas”, said Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM.

Families with monthly income less than Rs50,000 can enroll themselves by simply sending their CNIC to 8171. Only one member of an applicant’s family whose mobile number is issued on his own CNIC can register his family through 8171.

“The formal rollout of the programme in partnership with National Bank of Pakistan is just on the anvil. In this regard, all arrangements are ready”, stated Dr Sania.

Till the portal closed on Jan 26, 2022, under the first phase of registration, 19.5 million applications were received out of which 9.3 million unique families were identified. The eligibility of these families is currently being verified through “Ehsaas Survey Registry and Data Analytics” and some have already started receiving eligibility messages from 8171 confirming their eligibility and are starting to utilise the Ehsaas Rashan subsidy. 

Under the programme, a 30 per cent targeted subsidy will be granted on a monthly basis to 20 million eligible families on the purchase of flour, pulses, cooking oil or ghee. Overall, 130 million people will benefit from the programme countrywide which is around 53 per cent of the country’s population.

Provincial Governments of Punjab, KP, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK are participating in the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme. The federal government and all participating federating units are sharing fiscal resources.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil, gas, commodities aren’t being weaponized — for now
Shahzad Paracha

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Oil prices expected to increase from March 1

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to surge by up to Rs9.59 per litre from March...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt to review economic situation on an annual basis

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to review the economic situation in the province on an annual basis in addition annual Gross Domestic...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak, Afghan commerce ministers to meet at Torkham border on February 28

A high-powered delegation led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Industry Abdul Razak Dawood is scheduled to meet Afghan Minister of...
Read more
HEADLINES

GDP growth target of 4.8pc to be achieved in FY22: Report

According to a mid-year economic review on Friday the government claims that the economy would meet the growth target of 4.8 per cent for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak, Afghan commerce ministers to meet at Torkham border on February...

A high-powered delegation led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Industry Abdul Razak Dawood is scheduled to meet Afghan Minister of...

GDP growth target of 4.8pc to be achieved in FY22: Report

Govt to utilize Australian grant to strengthen NIH response against Covid-19

NBP fined over $55mn for anti money laundering violations, compliance failures in US

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.