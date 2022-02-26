BISP yet to provide 30pc subsidy to 20mn families

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has yet to provide a 30 per cent subsidy to 20 million families on the purchase of flour, pulses and cooking oil.

As per the information, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a Rs120 billion historic welfare program on November 3, 2021, to provide relief to the poor masses in view of the price hike.

The PM had announced a 30 per cent subsidy (Rs1,000 a month) to each of the 20 million families on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee and cooking oil under the Ehsaas Rashan.

The BISP was supposed to provide the subsidy under the Ehsaas Rashan subsidy programme however, it could not start despite more than three months have passed.

On the other hand, the department on Saturday announced the reopening of the Ehsaas 8171 SMS service to register low-income families for the Ehsaas Rashan programme from tomorrow.

“Keeping in view the keen interest of people, we have decided to reopen the Ehsaas 8171 SMS service so that more deserving families can benefit from the Rashan Riayat programme of Ehsaas”, said Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM.

Families with monthly income less than Rs50,000 can enroll themselves by simply sending their CNIC to 8171. Only one member of an applicant’s family whose mobile number is issued on his own CNIC can register his family through 8171.

“The formal rollout of the programme in partnership with National Bank of Pakistan is just on the anvil. In this regard, all arrangements are ready”, stated Dr Sania.

Till the portal closed on Jan 26, 2022, under the first phase of registration, 19.5 million applications were received out of which 9.3 million unique families were identified. The eligibility of these families is currently being verified through “Ehsaas Survey Registry and Data Analytics” and some have already started receiving eligibility messages from 8171 confirming their eligibility and are starting to utilise the Ehsaas Rashan subsidy.

Under the programme, a 30 per cent targeted subsidy will be granted on a monthly basis to 20 million eligible families on the purchase of flour, pulses, cooking oil or ghee. Overall, 130 million people will benefit from the programme countrywide which is around 53 per cent of the country’s population.

Provincial Governments of Punjab, KP, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK are participating in the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme. The federal government and all participating federating units are sharing fiscal resources.