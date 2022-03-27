Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Do earthquakes imperil the Diamer Basha Dam?

The earthquake prone area needs guided help to evolve and be able to withstand such a mega-project without disaster

Posted by: Abdullah Niazi

On the 16th of March, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Skardu. This earthquake was neither the worst that the region has seen, nor the worst that seismic experts predict that the area will see given its position on the Himalayan Tectonic Interface belt. 

While the earthquake was not devastating in the way that the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Kashmir in 2005 was, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 90,000 people, it has exposed and put up for scrutiny a ticking infrastructural timebomb that exists in the region. 

For weeks after the earthquake, the Gilgit-Skardu road remained blocked due to continuous landsliding. Because the Janglot-Skardu highway is the only connecting tributary to the region fit for commercial use, its blockage resulted in stranded travellers, a shortage in fuel that resulted in soaring prices, and a commodities crisis in Skardu.

Skardu remained closed for a week, reopening to limited passenger traffic Friday night (March 25). The earthquake affected 6,000 households, damaged 36 irrigation channels; eight link roads and 12 water supply channels besides disrupting cellular connectivity.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is assistant editor at Profit. He also writes for The Dependent. He can be reached at [email protected]

4 COMMENTS

  4. On the 16th of March, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Skardu. This earthquake was neither the worst that the region has seen, nor the worst that seismic experts predict that the area will see given its position on the Himalayan Tectonic Interface belt.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Govt looks to food in continued relief plan

Edible oil is set to get 10% tax relief in light of import bill
Read more
FEATURED

Dawlance and Haier’s competition commission conundrum

The two companies face fines worth Rs 100 million and Rs 1 billion for enforcing resale price maintenance arrangements
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.