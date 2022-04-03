Wheat crisis looming

This isn’t Pakistan’s first rodeo concerning shortages of critical commodities essential to sustaining a stable economy, in this case wheat. These shortages are addressed through imports at the expense of the taxpayers due to basic mismanagement and inability to make decisions addressing future concerns. We might be in for another episode.

This year doesn’t seem to bode well for the country either, and we’re not really having a good start. The active political strife, rising global commodity prices, climate change and now to cap it all off we might be facing a wheat shortage in the upcoming months which builds on the already long list of issues.

Wheat is absolutely critical for any economy, it’s essentially the fuel that keeps people going and in turn the economy going. We only need to look at Africa and realise the absolute importance of wheat in a country’s food security. Shortages have the potential to quickly turn into crises.