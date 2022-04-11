PayFast partners with DigiKhata to enable digital payments

DigiKhata, a leading bookkeeping and accounting application, has partnered with PayFast to offer payment solutions to their customers. This partnership will allow DigiKhata’s users to accept payments through the DigiCash feature. DigiCash can now be topped up using Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay and PayPak Debit & Credit cards, in addition to bank accounts and mobile wallets.

PayFast is a fintech licensed and regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. It allows any business to receive online payments from its customers through a variety of methods. The service functions with the utmost security, mitigating loss for its clients through industry standard fraud detection and PCI-DSS compliance. PayFast enables payment acceptance for any type of business ranging from E-commerce merchants and retailers, freelancers, corporations, to any type of billing entity.

“We are delighted to welcome DigiKhata to our growing merchant ecosystem and serve their users in the payment and financial aspect of their services. They offer multiple solutions to their customers, and we are excited to partner with them on their journey to digitize and disrupt the commerce sector of Pakistan,” said Adnan Ali – CEO, PayFast.

“We are excited to have PayFast as our online payment service provider. With this partnership, we aim to ease the customer experience and provide multiple payment options through our DigiCash feature,” said Adnan Aslam – CEO DigiKhata

To learn more about PayFast, please visit: https://www.gopayfast.com/

To learn more about DigiKhata, please visit https://digikhata.pk/