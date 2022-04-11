Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

PayFast partners with DigiKhata to enable digital payments

By press release

DigiKhata, a leading bookkeeping and accounting application, has partnered with PayFast to offer payment solutions to their customers. This partnership will allow DigiKhata’s users to accept payments through the DigiCash feature. DigiCash can now be topped up using Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay and PayPak Debit & Credit cards, in addition to bank accounts and mobile wallets.

PayFast is a fintech licensed and regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. It allows any business to receive online payments from its customers through a variety of methods. The service functions with the utmost security, mitigating loss for its clients through industry standard fraud detection and PCI-DSS compliance. PayFast enables payment acceptance for any type of business ranging from E-commerce merchants and retailers, freelancers, corporations, to any type of billing entity.

“We are delighted to welcome DigiKhata to our growing merchant ecosystem and serve their users in the payment and financial aspect of their services. They offer multiple solutions to their customers, and we are excited to partner with them on their journey to digitize and disrupt the commerce sector of Pakistan,” said Adnan Ali – CEO, PayFast.

“We are excited to have PayFast as our online payment service provider. With this partnership, we aim to ease the customer experience and provide multiple payment options through our DigiCash feature,” said Adnan Aslam – CEO DigiKhata

Article continues after this advertisement

To learn more about PayFast, please visit: https://www.gopayfast.com/

To learn more about DigiKhata, please visit https://digikhata.pk/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleProfit E-Magazine Issue 188
Next articleBulls rule PSX as index gains 1,700 points to close at 46,144 points
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL inaugurates All Women Branch in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Pakistan: HBL inaugurated its first all women branch in Hyderabad at the Sindh University, Old Campus. Dr. Farida Shaikh, Principal - University of Sindh, (Elsa...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Swvl rises to the top after it gets listed on NASDAQ

KARACHI April 6, 2022- Swvl - a tech enabled mass transit company East to West, that was formed in Cairo and has headquarters in...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

U Microfinance Bank, NBP enter into strategic partnership to promote financial inclusion

President & CEO U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank) Mr. Kabeer Naqvi and President & CEO National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Mr. Arif Usmani...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL partners with VISA to enable mobile-POS services for clients in Pakistan

HBL, in its mission to expand the digital ecosystem in the country, has recently introduced mobile Point-of-Sales (mPOS), in partnership with VISA. With this launch,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

NATIVE CONTENT

PayFast partners with DigiKhata to enable digital payments

DigiKhata, a leading bookkeeping and accounting application, has partnered with PayFast to offer payment solutions to their customers. This partnership will allow DigiKhata’s users...

Profit E-Magazine Issue 188

Pak-Iran barter trade

Despite the pandemic, employment rises steadily

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.