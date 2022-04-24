Sign inSubscribe
MyGhar: Making it not so difficult to move to a different city

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

Starting a new job in a new city is a daunting task. Not only do you have to worry about being the new character jumping into a show in its 5th season at work, but you also have the task of settling into a new city. Finding a home in a different city proves to be the first major road block, especially if you’re single or moving into the city alone. This challenge is for both men and women.

Karachi, being the financial hub of the country and home to most major corporations is not too kind to new folk either. If you decide to move to Karachi for work, finding accommodation will be a challenge. The rent is absurd and the city is too big.

Most bachelors and bachelorettes that move to Karachi find it hard to rent a place of their own. In most cases, landlords do not want to give an apartment for women because it’s a hassle to evict them. Apartments and neighborhoods don’t allow landlords to rent out their property to stags either in order to keep the “environment” of the neighborhood better.

 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

