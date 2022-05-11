Sign inSubscribe
Miftah Ismail directs FBR to meet the upward revised target

By Staff Report

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to maximize revenue collection in the next two months to meet the upward revised target fixed for the current financial year, 2021-2022.

The Finance Minister on Tuesday visited FBR (Headquarters) to review performance and the ongoing drive for tax compliance by the country’s premier revenue collection organization.

Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Asim Ahmad and other senior officers accorded him a warm welcome on his very first visit after assuming office as Finance Minister.

​During the meeting, Chairman FBR gave a detailed briefing to the Minister on the overall performance and revenue targets and collection made during the first ten months (July 2021- April 2022) of the current financial year.

The Minister for Finance expressed his satisfaction and generously appreciated FBR on achieving the target. He hoped that FBR will continue to maximize revenue collection in the next two months to meet the upward revised target fixed for the current financial year, 2021-2022.

He also expressed his desire that FBR should explore all avenues of tax compliance and, thus, make all out efforts to harness true revenue potential across Pakistan. The Minister for Finance assured Chairman FBR of his total support in the ongoing tax collection drive in the country.

Chairman FBR also gave a detailed account of the flagship initiatives including Point of Sale (POS) and Track and Trace System (TTS). He assured the Finance Minister that all measures will be taken to further improve these initiatives and tap the real revenue potential in retail as well as Large Scale Manufacturing Sectors.

Staff Report

