Leading London Agency Fine & Country list luxury Lahore development

In a first for Pakistan’s real estate market one of London’s leading luxury real estate agencies Fine & Country have listed apartments for sale at the super prime luxury development One Canal Road, Lahore.

Head quartered on London’s Park Lane with over 300 locations worldwide Fine & Country are a market leader specialising in super prime properties across the world.

One Canal Road by Diyar Homes is an Uber luxury development by Diyar Homes located in a super prime location on the main Canal Road, minutes away from M M Alam and the nightlife of Gulberg.

The project is designed by Miami’s leading celebrity architect Kobi Karp who said that the One Canal project will be amongst the best not only in Pakistan but the world.

Commenting on the appointment a representative of Diyar Homes said, “At Diyar Homes we create bespoke luxury developments tailor made for our discerning clientele. One Canal Road will be the pinnacle of luxury living in Lahore and we’re honoured to appoint Fine & Country as a sales partner”.

One Canal Road boasts more than 35,000 square feet of residents amenities including a Hotel-Esque Residents Lobby, Residents Lounge, Private Theatre, State of the Art Fitness Centre, Spa, Kids Club, Lahore’s Highest Infinity Sky Pool & Lounge.

The development has signed an exclusive deal with VERSACE ceramics for walls and floors finishing in the building and is set to create a new precedent in Pakistan’s luxury real estate sector.

For further information visit: www.1canalroad.com