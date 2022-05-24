Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Leading London Agency Fine & Country list luxury Lahore development

By press release

In a first for Pakistan’s real estate market one of London’s leading luxury real estate agencies Fine & Country have listed apartments for sale at the super prime luxury development One Canal Road, Lahore.

Head quartered on London’s Park Lane with over 300 locations worldwide Fine & Country are a market leader specialising in super prime properties across the world.

One Canal Road by Diyar Homes is an Uber luxury development by Diyar Homes located in a super prime location on the main Canal Road, minutes away from M M Alam and the nightlife of Gulberg.

The project is designed by Miami’s leading celebrity architect Kobi Karp who said that the One Canal project will be amongst the best not only in Pakistan but the world.

Article continues after this advertisement

Commenting on the appointment a representative of Diyar Homes said, “At Diyar Homes we create bespoke luxury developments tailor made for our discerning clientele. One Canal Road will be the pinnacle of luxury living in Lahore and we’re honoured to appoint Fine & Country as a sales partner”.

One Canal Road boasts more than 35,000 square feet of residents amenities including a Hotel-Esque Residents Lobby, Residents Lounge, Private Theatre, State of the Art Fitness Centre, Spa, Kids Club, Lahore’s Highest Infinity Sky Pool & Lounge.

The development has signed an exclusive deal with VERSACE ceramics for walls and floors finishing in the building and is set to create a new precedent in Pakistan’s luxury real estate sector.

For further information visit: www.1canalroad.com

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSaudi Arabia finalising extension of $3bn deposit to Pakistan
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Two-day media conclave, roundtable in Gwadar reviews CSR projects, socioeconomic development under CPEC

The initiatives in the domain of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) undertaken by China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) and other Chinese firms in Gwadar...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

U Bank Polo Cup 2022

U Bank with its dedication towards youth inclusion and participation in uplift of the country organized a Polo Cup held at the Islamabad Club...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL, Finja partner to launch next generation digital financial services

HBL, Pakistan’s largest commercial bank in collaboration with Finja, the country's largest digital SME lending fintech, along with an international technology partner, has applied...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Foundation announces recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021

Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, has announced the two recipients of its flagship initiative, I Am The Change (IATC) Impact...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

AGP seeks report on irregularities from MD NTDC

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has asked the Managing Director (MD) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to submit a fact finding report...

KP business community rejects recent hike in interest rate

Loans

Pakistan secured $13.03bn foreign loans in 10 months: EAD

Auto industry wants long term policy to promote hybrid cars

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.