China is committed to CPEC projects, says Charge de Affaire

She stated this while meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at the Finance Division.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to the guest and highlighted deep-rooted friendship and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

Referring to CPEC, the Federal Minister said that the corridor will play an important role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries. He further assured his full support for the assistance in that regard.

The Chinese Charge de Affaires assured full support and cooperation of Chinese Government and said that China is committed to develop the CPEC projects under the vision of shared prosperity and it will further strengthen and expand economic cooperation between both the countries.

The Finance Minister and Ms. Pangchunxue expressed their plan for further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in various fields.

In his concluding remarks, the Finance Minister affirmed full support and cooperation to Chinese investors and businessmen.