Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan mango exports can increase three-folds: President PAHF

By APP
Mangoes

Pakistan has potential to increase mango-exports three-folds as at present only 5 percent of total produce is exported.

This was stated by President of Pakistan Agriculture and Horticulture Farms Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain on Friday, while speaking to the participants of Mango Festival at Clifton, Karachi, said a release.

Sharing figures on Pakistan’s mango exports, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said that Pakistan exports around 100,000 tons of mangoes yearly valuing around $100 million per annum. This number could grow exponentially if we develop finished products with value addition. International Trade Centre’s export potential map tools had analyzed that Pakistan’s total mango exports had a potential to reach $277 million.

He said Pakistan ranked globally among the top 10 producers of mangoes by Pakistan producing about 1.8 million tons annually but very unfortunately around 5% was being exported just because of controllable and uncontrollable losses.

About the varieties of mangoes in Pakistan, he said Punjab and Sindh were the country’s two main mango growing provinces. Among the hundreds of varieties cultivated in Pakistan, only 25 to 30 are actually cultivated on a commercial scale. Some of the famous varieties are Chaunsa, Sindhri, Langra, Dausehri, Anwar Ratol, Saroli, Samar Bahisht, Tota Pari, Fajri, Neelum, Almas, Sunera, Desi and Lal Badshah. The most interesting part is that every variety is carries its unique taste and its unique aroma.

President PAHF mentioned that Pakistan had potential in this sector, but climate change is inevitable and it is a matter of fact that Pakistan is experiencing recurring heatwaves and droughts. Pakistan is also declared as water-scarce country, whereas the agriculture sector uses over 90% of all available fresh water. This year Pakistan’s mango production has also declined by around 50% as the crop had been severely hit by unusually high temperatures and water shortages. ” We all should take measures to save this most amazing gift of nature that is nutritionally rich with juicy delicious flavor and soul-stirring fragrance,” he emphasized.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSteps taken to resolve issues relating to trading countries: DG SARC
Next articleCCoP directs ministries to remove bottleneck for revival of PSM
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CCoP directs ministries to remove bottleneck for revival of PSM

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has directed the ministries of Industries & Production to work with the Privatization Commission to remove all bottlenecks...
Read more
HEADLINES

Steps taken to resolve issues relating to trading countries: DG SARC

Director General Southern Zone Agriculture Research Center (SARC) - PARC Karachi, Dr. Zakir Hussain Dahri said that the efforts were being made to resolve...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP assembly passes budget for FY 2022-23

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Friday passed the budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The house approved all demands for grants amounting to thirteen-hundred and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petroleum division set to finalize sale of ENI Pakistan

The Petroleum Division has prepared a summary to seek Prime Minister’s necessary approval regarding the effective change of control from ENI Pakistan to Prime...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Petroleum division set to finalize sale of ENI Pakistan

The Petroleum Division has prepared a summary to seek Prime Minister’s necessary approval regarding the effective change of control from ENI Pakistan to Prime...

Govt announces fix tax scheme for retailers

NEPRA notifies Rs5.27 per unit hike in power price for KE consumers

Govt’s ban on import to be lifted on items at Karachi port, says minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.