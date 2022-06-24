Sign inSubscribe
Rozee.pk Carpool Initiative

By press release

Lahore, Pakistan – June 24, 2022 – Rozee.pk introduces financial wellness with RIZQ! Releasing with a powerful carpooling tool as a pre-launch feature.

In these challenging economic times where inflation has reached new heights, Pakistani
salaried professionals are trying their best to balance monthly budgets on almost a daily basis.

Being industry leaders in managing human capital, Rozee.pk understands the importance of financial wellness for the working class.

The carpool initiative is being released as a pre-launch feature for the company’s latest digital product, RIZQ.

Designed exclusively for the Pakistani salaried professionals, RIZQ is set to become the
strongest financial wellness application in the country. Inspired by necessity, a well thought-out feature set is to follow once the full version of the app is released for iOS and Android devices.

The app’s features will include:

Balance inflation with high yield savings
Profit withdrawal (anywhere, anytime)
Goal-based savings
Affordable insurance plans
Advance salary
Automatic payment scheduling
Career health tracking
Intelligent budget planning
Retirement plans

Shahid H. Kazi, CEO ROZEE.PK said, “While we can not wait to introduce RIZQ. The carpooling feature is designed to be simple to use. Volunteering employees can offer a seat in their car while the interested employees can chip in for fuel by taking that seat.”

With RIZQ, Rozee.pk seeks to primarily make a difference for the working class by increasing financial stability for individuals living on monthly wages.

The carpooling feature will provide a breather for salaried professionals and also contribute to reducing the carbon &amp; greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as help the economy by reducing the stress on foreign exchange reserves.

Learn more about RIZQ and the carpooling initiative at www.rizq.com

