‘Made in Pakistan’ auto show to be started at Lahore expo from June 29

By INP

All is set to enthrall the car lovers and popular auto players to exhibit their innovations at the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 (PAPS-22) at the International Expo Centre, Lahore, on the 29th, 30th, and 31st, July 2022, under the theme “MADE IN PAKISTAN.”

The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, a leading trade body of more than 350 members, is behind this mega event which fascinates the leading auto-players of the auto world.

The well-known official sponsors of this much-awaited mega event, as of now, are MG motors, Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL), Atlas Honda Ltd., (AHL), Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt) Ltd, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMC), and Chevron Pakistan Ltd.

More than 150,000 local visitors show up every year at PAPS to see the renowned companies from Japan, Germany, Korea, China, France, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, England, USA, UAE, and Sri Lanka; while over four hundred international visitors, including 150 global buyers and delegations to visit this bustling Auto Show.

The diverse categories of exhibitors include Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Tractors, Rickshaws, Motorcycles, Auto parts Manufacturers, Services providers, Machinery makers, Toolmakers, Antique cars, and Heavy motorbikes, along with related service industries like accessories, tracking & insurance, etc.

The Chairman of PAPAAM, Mr Abdur Razzaq Gauhar, stated, “With the exponential growth of auto and related industries in Pakistan, the local consumers and international investors are showing keen interest in the automotive sector.” PAAPAM is seeing the growth potential of local industry and, keeping in mind the needs of consumers, provides a platform, Pakistan Auto Show, to display their products to the masses and have B2B and B2G meetings.

The Pakistan Auto Show 2022 (PAPS-22), the country’s largest exhibition of the Auto Industry, will take place at the Expo Centre in Lahore on the 29th, 30th, and 31st of July 2022. The ‘Pakistan Association of Auto parts and accessories manufacturers (PAAPAM), representing over 350 large, medium & small auto part industries from all over Pakistan, has taken a noteworthy initiative.

