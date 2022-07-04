Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP Cabinet authorises CM to sign MoU in connection with IMF agreement

Provincial govt says MoU will be signed when concerns are addressed by federal govt

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet on Monday with authorised the provincial chief minister to sign MoU in connection with the IMF under the shared fiscal responsibilities of the federal and provincial governments.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra, Anwar Zeb Khan and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information & PRs Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing media persons about the decisions of the cabinet meeting at ITLA’A Cell informed that the federal government by withdrawing support has deprived the people of merged districts from the free treatment facility which was being provided to them under the Sehat Card Scheme.

They further informed that the center has stopped the monthly payment under the Net Hydle Profit since April 2022 and a letter was sent to the federal government by the provincial government on June 29 which hasn’t been responded yet.

The meeting unanimously decided that the rights of the province would be protected at every cost.

“An agreement with the IMF is a collective responsibility; however, protecting the interests of the province is also our foremost responsibility which would be fulfilled any way. The people of merged areas are our brethren, and they would not be deprived of the free treatment facility,” they observed.

“No decision to ink MoU has been taken as yet and we don’t want to do politics on this issue. However, the MoU will be signed when our concerns are addressed by the federal government,” they remarked.

The federal government, they said, has been treating the provinces especially KP as a separate unit and despite financial constraints, the chief minister has approved to continue the Sehat Card Programme within the province’s own resources.

In this regard, they informed that necessary arrangements were being made to continue Sehat Card Scheme till the transfer of funds from the federal government.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMiftah refutes reports claiming delay in IMF programme
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Miftah refutes reports claiming delay in IMF programme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday  refuted reports claiming that the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) loan programme for Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP announces 74-day OMO injection, rejects all bids

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted a 74-day Open Market Operation (OMO) injection through Reverse Repo Purchase earlier today. This OMO is...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR increases FED on air travel

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the excise duty on club, business, and first class from Rs10,000 to Rs50,000.  In a clarification, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA hikes power tariff for K-Electric by Rs9.42 per unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has scrutinized a massive Rs9.42 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the consumers of K-Electric on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA hikes power tariff for K-Electric by Rs9.42 per unit

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has scrutinized a massive Rs9.42 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the consumers of K-Electric on...

U Microfinance Bank Limited: Successful closure of Additional Tier-1 Capital Instrument Term Finance Certificates (TFC) – PKR...

Power sector

PD arranges sufficient fuel stock as per power sector’s July demand

Govt releases Rs1.5bn for 17 aviation sector projects in FY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.