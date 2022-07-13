Pakistan, IMF reach staff level agreement, statement expected by tonight: sources

A staff level agreement has been reached with the IMF, sources familiar with the matter told Profit earlier today. Confirmation from the IMF side was not available, however. The Fund does not comment on talks with countries before a formal statement has been released.

But government sources connected with the talks tell Profit that an agreement has finally been reached and the fund will issue a statement during working hours in Washington DC on Wednesday. The first tranche is expected to be SDR894 million, equal to $1.2 billion. The program has been extended till July 2023, and total program size increased by $1bn to reach $7bn.

“Pakistan has met all prior actions for the IMF board approval already” the same source told Profit.

The talks had dragged on over questions on the revenue plan, power tariff adjustments, the question of those Independent Power Producers (IPPs) whose tariff has not been renegotiated, the fiscal surplus that the provinces are expected to run, and the quarterly fiscal targets.

“The MOU with the provinces has been signed and shared with the fund” the source tells Profit. Agreement on all the other issues was clinched last night. The government is now expecting an announcement from the IMF by later tonight.