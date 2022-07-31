Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Businessmen lament reluctance of multilateral donors, friendly countries to help Pakistan

ICCI to invite all political parties to create ‘Charter of Economy’ on August 6

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday claimed that multilateral donors as well as friendly countries are hesitant to help Pakistan under the current serious economic crisis.

While asking all political parties to take the current economic situation seriously, the business community based in Islamabad decided to take a lead to pressurise political leaders to devise a “Charter of Economy” to maintain a consistency in economic policies – irrespective of political change.

In this regard, past presidents and senior leaders of the ICCI held a press conference here at the National Press Club and announced that the chamber will hold an all parties conference for the revival of the economy on August 6.

President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that the grave economic situation faced by the country was nothing short of a threat to the nation’s stability. “The current economic meltdown is clear to you all but the most serious problem is that multilateral donors as well as friendly countries are reluctant to help Pakistan which is a clear sign that a massive economic storm has arrived,” he added.

Highlighting that apart from the overall economic situation faced by Pakistan which includes energy shortage, high inflation, heavy debts, he said that many things were not visible to the general public, however, their chain reaction can have serious consequences in the overall retail end, which will eventually hurt consumers.

The president ICCI said that the restrictions by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) upon letter of Credit (LC) and sharp declining foreign currency reserves can lead to a situation where goods and items will be in short supply in the markets.

“Such a situation will lead to public outcry and law and order situation, mainly in urban areas where the economy is totally based on consumerism. Which is why we are organising an all parties conference on August 6 to highlight these issues with the decision makers,” he added.

On the occasion, former president ICCI and Group Chairman Khalid Iqbal Malik emphasised that the conference is an apolitical event and was simply being held to bring all those who matter on one page.

“We want everyone including the business community, politicians, the general public and state institutions to seek a way out and ensure that such a situation does not come up again.” Malik added, “We are not into any political game nor are we here to extend support to any party.”

He said The ICCI has already started discussions with several economists seeking their input and collective thought of experts will be presented in the conference.

“To this end, technical suggestions finalised at the end of the Revival of Economy Conference will be shared with all other chambers of country and the FPCCI, as well as provincial governments. The ICCI is confident that the deliberations of the conference will be implemented without political prejudice for the betterment of the economy,” he said.

The ICCI president concluded with emphasising that consistency of policies was one of the key demands of local and foreign investors from all governments in Pakistan.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSerene Air resumes Lahore-Quetta flights
Next articlePower shortfall recedes to 5500MW due to monsoon, vacations
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan fulfills all IMF demands for release of $1.2bn loan tranche

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance along with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday released a joint a statement announcing that all prior...
Read more
HEADLINES

Suzuki announces first price increase for new fiscal year 

LAHORE: Days after announcing their new sample cars for the Pakistani market, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Sunday announced the first price increase...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR surpasses July revenue target

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected a net revenue of Rs458 billion during July 2022, Profit learnt on Sunday. According to the details,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt doubles PL on petroleum products to comply with IMF demands

ISLAMABAD: The government has doubled the petroleum levy on petroleum products to comply with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) demands for the revival of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

PSO
HEADLINES

Power Division to pay Rs32.8bn to save PSO from defaulting

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed the Power Division to make immediate payments worth Rs32.8 billion to save PSO...

Toyota SUV now as expensive as upmarket houses 

Govt announces tax relief for shops consuming below 150 units

Power shortfall recedes to 5500MW due to monsoon, vacations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.