Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Turkiye urges Pakistan to increase bilateral trade

ICCI official stresses need to increase frequency of Pak-Tehran-Istanbul railway service to promote two-way trade

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government of Turkiye on Tuesday expressed interest increasing bilateral trade with Pakistan to up to $5 billion, stating that both countries have the potential to increase two-way trade volume in many items.

In this regard, Commercial Counsellor Turkiye Embassy Nurettin Demir while addressing the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the MUSIAD Expo would be held in Istanbul from November 2 to 5 and urged the Pakistani business community to actively participate in it.

He recommended that Pakistani businessmen should establish and further business links with counterparts from Turkiye to explore new avenues of promoting bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said that Turkiye and Pakistan can enhance bilateral cooperation in many fields including machinery and parts, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, tourism and agriculture. He said that he can help the Pakistani business community in customs related matters for carrying out trade with Turkiye.

Demir hoped that a free trade agreement (FTA) between Turkiye and Pakistan would be finalized soon, after its ratification from the parliament of Turkiye, which he said will help in increasing trade volume between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir stressed that the frequency of the Pakistan-Tehran-Istanbul railway service should be increased for trade promotion as goods from Turkiye via third countries are reaching Pakistan in 45 days due to which importers and exporters are facing problems.

Munir said that Pakistan has plenty of marble and granite reserves as well as other natural resources that Turkiye should explore through JVs to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

Other officials present at the occasion urged the authorities concerned to address the language barrier issue for the promotion of bilateral trade. They said that Pakistan can export software products to Turkiye as it already exports these products to many other countries. They also highlighted IT, construction and furniture as potential sectors for joint ventures between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleManufacturers irked over need for TCP’s approval to import DAP
APP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Manufacturers irked over need for TCP’s approval to import DAP

ISLAMABAD: Fertiliser manufacturers on Tuesday criticised the government’s decision to regulate di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) import by making the Trading Corporation of Pakistan's (TCP) approval...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to receive $2bn in bilateral support from Qatar

Pakistan will receive $2 billion from Qatar in bilateral support to help ease the country’s financial crunch and the consequent risk of a default,...
Read more
HEADLINES

IPO Pakistan functioning without head officer for over a year

ISLAMABAD: The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan has been functioning without a chief for over a year as the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) is...
Read more
HEADLINES

Monetary tightening takes pause as policy rate kept at 15pc

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday maintained the status quo by keeping the interest rate on hold at 15%. According to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan to receive $2bn in bilateral support from Qatar

Pakistan will receive $2 billion from Qatar in bilateral support to help ease the country’s financial crunch and the consequent risk of a default,...

InfraZamin, HBL facilitate Multinet for greater digital reach, transmission across Pakistan

IPO Pakistan functioning without head officer for over a year

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.