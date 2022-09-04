Floods and microfinance: Lessons from the past

Pakistan is amongst the top five countries affected by climate change making it vulnerable to natural disasters. In the last two decades, the country has faced numerous catastrophes including floods, droughts, torrential rains and heatwaves. These natural disasters have badly impacted Pakistan’s economic wellbeing. However, the prevalent situation due to the floods in 2022 has been unprecedented with huge losses in lives and businesses.

The communities at the bottom of the economic pyramid are more vulnerable and face the brunt of such disasters. The microfinance sector provides financial services to such communities and has extended loans of Rs 400 billion to almost eight million clients. The table below presents a province wise distribution of flood affected districts (66 total affected districts — NDMA) along with the total portfolio deployed and clients served by the MFPs.

The numbers above reflect an approximate position of portfolio as of March 31, 2022.

Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC), Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) and MFPs are proactively evaluating the situation and taking stock of the loss of livelihoods and assets of the clients affected by the floods. MFPs on the ground are currently involved with relief work for the clients they serve and shall have a better understanding of the true impact of the catastrophe once the flood waters recede and clients can return to their houses. The initial assessment suggests the following:

Continuity of the business operations will remain a challenge for the institutions as access to branches and offices remain limited because of standing water.

Non-connectivity with clients who are displaced from their homes and villages will pose challenges to MFPs in maintaining contact.

Houses have been severely damaged, and people are being forced to live in temporary shelters.

The cotton and chili crops have been badly damaged by the floods. In contrast the crops of banana and sugarcane have been damaged partially.

Farmers are forced to sell their livestock at cheaper prices because of lack of fodder and drinking water.

Businesses and enterprises in urban areas will be adversely affected in the coming months due to a lack of demand and the disruption in the supply chain from rural areas.

Most MFPs have already collected the installment for the month of August (up to 90%), however, collection for the next few months will remain a challenge in the flood-affected districts.

Due to the challenges highlighted above, MFPs working in the above-mentioned districts:

May face issues with maintaining liquidity, portfolio quality and profitability which will affect their ability to meet minimum capital requirements, covenants with financiers and the ability to mobilise more funds.

Will experience problems in making timely repayments to their lenders.

International and National Best Practices:

Experiences and studies on disasters from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan have shown that efforts and resources by the government and NGOs are mostly focused on rescue and relief efforts, however, rehabilitation and revival of livelihoods of the affected communities also require equal attention and resources. Important lessons learned from past disasters applicable to the microfinance sector are as follows:

Immediately carry out a rapid assessment of potential portfolio losses once the flood affected areas are accessible.

Establish close contact with clients as soon as possible, and maintain communication with them more frequently.

Offer non-financial emergency services to improve customers’ well-being and connect them with local relief and rehabilitation authorities. Link clients and communities with the PDMA, health and other public departments to ensure all public services are made available to the affected communities. Provision of vegetable seeds and fodder to farmers for the period between two major crop cycles to revive their farms.

Allow borrowers to withdraw savings/fixed deposits without any penalties.

Ensure business continuity and disbursement to clients to rebuild their businesses and livelihoods. Blend grants, fresh loans and deferment of existing loans to provide capital to clients to re-establish their businesses.

Reschedule loans on a case-by-case basis rather than offering a blanket moratorium on loans by regulators. Deferment of loans (on a case-to-case basis) for clients that have lost their crops, shops and other means of livelihoods based on the assessment by the MFPs.

Organisations switched from group liability to individual loans.

Financiers to MFPs provide additional liquidity to meet additional demand from clients for business revival and to manage their operations.

Creation of a disaster management fund to provide grant funding to those clients who are severely affected and are unable to restart their businesses without financial support. Provision of grants and loans for restoration of their houses. For this purpose, bilateral and multilateral financial institutions and other development agencies should be approached. Furthermore, NSER data could also be used to target clients for various financial interventions.

Regulators to review the situation closely and provide regulatory relief to those MFPs which are genuinely affected by floods.

Insights from the recent COVID-19 have shown that though an outright moratorium in the short term seems like the best option to provide relief to the clients in the medium to long term such a step adversely affects the credit discipline and welfare of the clients. At the same time, it has huge financial implications for the government and disrupts the sustainability of MFPs.