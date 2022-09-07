Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

MG Motors faces delay in spare parts supply 

Company cites clearance issues and infrastructure damage due to flooding 

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: MG Motors has issued a statement to its customers stating that it is currently experiencing a spare parts shortage issue on account of clearance issues at the port coupled with transportation delays due to the ongoing floods. 

The clearance issue is likely a reference to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) informal ban on the import of automotive parts whereas damage to transport infrastructure is a problem being faced by the automotive sector as a whole. Companies such as Millat Tractors have halted production altogether for this reason. 

The availability of spare parts is an industry wide concern amidst the current events that now characterise the automotive industry’s supply chain. MG as one of the newer entrants is more reliant upon imported spare parts than incumbents as it most likely does not have similar relationships with local parts manufacturers. 

“Not at all,” said General Manager Sales and Marketing at MG Motors Syed Asif Ahmed, when Profit asked if supply chain issues will impair MG’s plans to launch its completely-knocked-down (CKD) line-up later this year

It may be noted that the motor company is likely to have issued a statement due to commotion on social media by customers who complained about the lack of transmission oil.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSuzuki prepones car plant shutdown, announces shutdowns for September
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Suzuki prepones car plant shutdown, announces shutdowns for September

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Tuesday notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will shut down its car plant till September...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA mulls over Rs3.39 per unit hike in tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday mulled over a Rs3.39 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the next...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prices of rice and pulses increase in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The prices of rice and pulse prices in Peshawar have skyrocketed within a span of three months and are expected to rise further...
Read more
HEADLINES

Price of 15kg flour bag increases by Rs50 in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Tuesday increased the price of a 15 kilograme (kg) bag by Rs50 or Rs5 per kg,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Prices of rice and pulses increase in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: The prices of rice and pulse prices in Peshawar have skyrocketed within a span of three months and are expected to rise further...
Wheat flour 2

Price of 15kg flour bag increases by Rs50 in Punjab

Pakistan needs enhanced financing for natural disasters: ADB

Oil steadies after rally on symbolic Opec+ output cut

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.