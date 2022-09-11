Sign inSubscribe
Sindh collects over Rs21m tax in 2MFY23

The tax was collected despite countrywide rainfall, floods

KARACHI: Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department said Sunday that it has collected Rs21,146.062 million tax during July and August, 2022 (2MFY23).

Of this, Rs1,562.133 million was collected in motor vehicle tax and Rs18,553.457 million in infrastructure chess. Chawla said that Rs60,873 million were collected in professional tax and Rs1.864 million in the form of cotton fee.

“The amount has increased from Rs20,364.979 million tax was collected during the same period in last financial year (2MFY22),” said Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawal in a statement.

He said that despite heavy rains, the overall situation of tax collection had been satisfactory.

He also asked tax defaulters to take advantage of online tax filing facility to pay their taxes. Excise Department website is www.excise.gos.pk.

