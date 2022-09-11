The barefaced lies of New Metro City

A month ago, real estate agents, sales partners, consultants and prospective investors were all invited to a dinner in Lahore. They turned up in droves. The dinner was a lavish affair with a variety of dishes and raucous merrymaking.

All of them were there at the beck of one man: Bilal Bashir Malik. Young, smartly dressed, well-spoken, and surrounded at all times by a retinue of guards, drivers, and associates, he is the CEO of Bilal Steel Mills, a business that has now expanded into the world of real estate in the form of BSM Developers. He is also the maternal grandson of property mogul Malik Riaz.

At some point during the dinner hosted by Bilal, Zaroon Masood, the country head for BSM Developers Pakistan, got up to address the crowd. He thanked the sales partners and real estate agents for coming to the dinner, many of whom had travelled from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. And then he went on a sales pitch for BSM Developers latest project — The New Metro City housing society in the hilly Gujar Khan area in Rawalpindi. This would be the second project under the ‘New Metro World’ name being undertaken by Bilal, with the first currently still under development in Sirai Alamgir.