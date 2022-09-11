Crop Talk: Tomayto or Tomahto — just let there be more

Last week we talked about onions. A hard vegetable that has a delicate constitution when it is in the growing stage, but which proves to be a tough nut after harvesting that can weather more than a few bumps and scrapes and has a significantly longer shelf life compared to other vegetables.
Significantly more delicate and equally if not more important to the culinary requirements of Pakistan is the tomato. Botanically categorised as a fruit not as a vegetable, it is the second major component of salan and is yet another crop that has suffered from more than the recent floods. But just like it is much more delicate compared to the onion, tomatoes have a more complex place in Pakistan’s agricultural landscape and it is a crop that has shown signs of hope particularly in the last couple of decades.
Unlike onions, tomatoes grow on a significantly smaller scale in Pakistan. Their story too has been very different. Since independence up until the 1980s, they were grown in Pakistan for sure but in very contained areas. From the 1980s onwards, the area under yield for tomatoes grew but at a sluggish pace. It was at the turn of the century that more importance was paid to the little red fruit that is so vital in our cooking. Between 2001 to 2012 the area under yield and production both nearly doubled. However, after staying stable for a couple of years, the area that is farmed for tomatoes has taken a hit and has continued to do so since 2014.