No, your car is not a good store of value

Army-doctor-driven. Bumper-to-bumper genuine. No dent, no paint. If you’ve ever been sludging through the muck of the used-car market in Pakistan trying to find your next ride, these are some of the first things you will find proudly displayed in ads. Not whether the engine is in good condition or if any major mechanical or electrical work has been done on the car, but instead a strange obsession with how many little scratches and touch-ups a car has undergone in its lifetime.

It is a belief that stems from a long-held conception that in Pakistani society after God, family, and real estate there is only the automobile. Automobiles have long been considered a good store of value — even though they are a hedge against inflation. There is a long, twisty, history behind where this conception comes from. Put very briefly, it is because cars are imported in Pakistan and their prices fluctuate with the dollar. Which is why when you buy a car in Pakistan, one of the first questions you ask is what the resale value is going to be like in five years, and which is also the reason that when you’re selling that very car people on the second-hand market want it to be as close to ‘genuine’ as possible. Bumper-to-bumper of course.