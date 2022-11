Avanceon Limited, listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the symbol AVN, has posted a revenue of Rs4.6 billion for the nine months of 2022, up from Rs3.5 billion for the corresponding period of last year. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan