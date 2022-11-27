Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Electric rickshaws: Between Yellow-brick and Lytton road

On the precipice of having their registration approved, electric rickshaws now face an uphill battle to win over everyone

Posted by: Daniyal Ahmad

“What does a man do when he is on the verge of committing suicide? Right when he has nothing, when there is no food on his table and he watches his children starve, what does he do? That is when he becomes a rickshaw driver. Not by choice, but by necessity,” says Majeed Ghauri. As chairman of the Awami Rickshaw Union, day in and day out he hears the trials and tribulations of rickshaw drivers. These are his people, and they give him his mandate.  

The centre of this world of rickshaw drivers is Lytton road. And this is where the battle for the future of the rickshaw is being waged. Where a small group of companies are trying to electrify Pakistan’s three-wheeler market, and convince the rickshaw driving population that they should swap in their regular petrol and CNG rickshaws for ones with electric batteries. And they are getting closer. 

The Punjab Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control Department has moved a summary to amend the Motor Vehicle Ordinance (1965) and Motor Vehicle Rule (1969) to allow the registration of electric rickshaws, but it has still not been passed. The summary was approved by the Punjab Cabinet this month, and awaits a debate by the Assembly before it can be approved. It remains an agenda item every time the Assembly does meet, and the closer Pakistan does come to achieving some semblance of political stability, the closer we get to the summary being approved. That said, if the Punjab Assembly comes around to it, electric rickshaw registration could be a done deal any day. 

The only question is, will the rickshaw drivers bite?

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Too little, too late? SBP unveils anti-inflationary nuke

The SBP has hiked the policy rate by 625 bps in 2022, bringing it to a 24-year high to battle inflation and suppress imports - but is it too little, too late?
Read more
FEATURED

Inside the picture-perfect Pakistani wedding

More than just hearts, the big Pakistani wedding is also a marriage of young photographers with big fortunes
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.