The meat experts are back in business

Despite recent liquidity issues and a tough economic environment, Al Shaheer is looking forward to a highly profitable year

Posted by: Muhammad Raafay Khan
Presentation of raw angus leg steak on white craft paper wooden table red background

After the remarkable success of its MeatOne brand, Al Shaheer Corporation (Ltd) has launched its latest brand ChefOne and entered the frozen foods market. Just take a look at the MeatOne website and you will see a tantalising array of product offerings on display from mutton and beef cuts to oceanic Spanish Mackarel, Red Snapper, and Baby Backti (we’re not quite sure what this is but it looks pretty good!).

Al-Shaheer was founded over a decade ago with the aim to export high quality halal meat to the world. Over the years, it has become one of the leading exporters of meat from Pakistan, and one of the fastest growing food businesses in the country.

In spite of some losses and recent liquidity problems, the story of Al Shaheer is a story of persistence to become the best quality meat provider which is fresh, hygienic, and Shariah-compliant. With the intent to raise over Rs 700 million in cash through a rights issue in the next few months, Al Shaheer is fully committed to a huge expansion that won’t just provide huge returns in the coming year but may also just make it the leading meat exporter in Pakistan.

 

Muhammad Raafay Khan
Sector Analyst for Profit Magazine. Focus on corporates on the PSX. Can be reached at [email protected]

