The meat experts are back in business

After the remarkable success of its MeatOne brand, Al Shaheer Corporation (Ltd) has launched its latest brand ChefOne and entered the frozen foods market. Just take a look at the MeatOne website and you will see a tantalising array of product offerings on display from mutton and beef cuts to oceanic Spanish Mackarel, Red Snapper, and Baby Backti (we’re not quite sure what this is but it looks pretty good!).

Al-Shaheer was founded over a decade ago with the aim to export high quality halal meat to the world. Over the years, it has become one of the leading exporters of meat from Pakistan, and one of the fastest growing food businesses in the country.